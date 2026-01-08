Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Is Getting The A-List Covers Treatment

Believe it or not, it’s been five years since Olivia Rodrigo dropped “drivers license” and became the world’s biggest pop star overnight. Now, she’s celebrating the occasion with a little help from her friends.

To mark the song’s five-year anniversary on Jan. 8, Rodrigo announced a new Sour cover series in which she has recruited some of her “favorite artists ever” to rework various tracks from her debut album. With the announcement came the first cover in the series: a reimagining of “drivers license” by David Byrne.

“Happy five years of ‘drivers license!’” Rodrigo wrote in a fan newsletter. “This song has completely changed my life in the most magical ways possible. I’ve loved screaming ‘RED LIGHTS STOP SIGNS’ with y’all at every show over the last five years and I can’t wait to do it for many, many more years to come!” She calls Byrne one of her “all-time heroes” in the post, which she emphasized with three exclamation points (a potential album Easter egg?).

Byrne’s version of “drivers license,” out now, is just as explosive, quirky, and whimsical as you’d expect. You can stream the track or pre-order a limited edition 7-inch vinyl of the cover and Byrne and Rodrigo’s duet of “Burning Down The House” from Gov Ball 2025.