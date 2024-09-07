Susan Alexandra & Rachel Antonoff Brought Humor, Pasta Prints & Dogs To Fashion Week

The majority of runway shows are bereft of humor, mainly relying on drama and mystery to convey a message. In a sea of darkly lit catwalks, Susan Alexandra and Rachel Antonoff went against the grain by bringing the worlds of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, fashion, and the New York comedy scene together for a campy spin on a dog/runway/stand-up show.

The designer duo took over St. Ann’s Warehouse in Dumbo on Sept. 6 for the afternoon, shrouding the theater space in red velvet. Ella Emhoff joined the likes of Hayley Williams, Dorian Electra, and Jack Antonoff front row alongside Busy Phillips and Sarah Sherman. With espresso martinis in hand (a bold choice for weekday mid-afternoon drink), guests shuffled into their seats with anticipation of seeing both cute dogs and clothes.

Larry Owens Hunter Abrams Sandra Bernhard Hunter Abrams 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Hosts Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak took to the stage to kick things off, and in chaotic comedienne fashion, began rambling off the contestant’s names and their respective handlers, who included Tavi Gevinson, Alison Roman, Cat Cohen, Blu DeTiger, Katie Sturino, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The dogs and humans alike were decked out in casual-comfy Rachel Antonoff clothes and Susan Alexandra beaded creations. Actor Larry Owens accompanied Magnolia, a jumping mutt who wore a wallpaper-print puffer that complemented Owens’ set. Naomi Fry’s pup had a leash festooned with flowers, while Sandra Bernhard’s scruffy friend Alfie had a “I <3 NY” beaded lead. Judge Bridget Everett was there to give the dogs an assessment and a friendly pat.

A few of the dogs were siblings, including a quartet of 3-month-old puppies named Marnie, Hannah, Jessa and Shoshanna, because we were in Brooklyn, after all, and the spirit of Girls lingers on. As the stage filled up with more dogs, many were butt-sniffing and play-sparring, much to the amusement of the crowd. One of the wilier pups did lift his back leg and pee on his accompanier’s pants. After the last canine filed in, Everett did one last walk-around before deciding who the top three “most exquisite in show” dogs were.

Kate Berlant, Jacqueline Novak Hunter Abrams Jack Antonoff, Hayley Williams, Dorian Electra Hunter Abrams Tavi Gevinson Hunter Abrams Atsuko Okatsuka Hunter Abrams 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

At this point, the cast switched from cheery and convivial to competitive, putting on their Best In Show-style satirical game faces. In third place was Owens with Magnolia, and the runner-up was Bernhard with her pup Alfie. The winner, and Most Exquisite In Show, was the chunky Staffordshire Terrier Elmer, who wore a pasta-print jacket and was handled by Dylan Mulvaney, who herself was in a green plaid skirt suit and a baby-blue ribbon in her hair.

The Most Exquisite In Show podium. Hunter Abrams

When asked about her second-place win, Bernhard quipped, “what’s it all about, Alfie?” Mulvaney was effusive, saying it was the best day of not only her life, but little Elmer’s too. Here’s hoping the rest of the pups will go on to have happier days in permanent homes, as they are all foster dogs currently available for adoption through Animal Haven and Muddy Paws. I’ve now got my eyes on the 9-year-old Max, an adorable, soft-mannered Chihuahua accompanied by Atsuko Okatsuka, who waddled his way into my heart.