It’s the most wonderful(ly wild) time of the year.

New York Fashion Week wrapped up on Thursday, leaving in its wake all of the epic runway moments, celebrity shenanigans, and Julia Fox sightings we can count on it for.

Notably absent from the mix was the previously more hopeful amount of size inclusion we’ve been happy to grow slightly accustomed to in recent years. But while fashion has many strides to make in that department, it never disappoints when it comes to buzzy, memorable moments.

With the rise of TikTok and social media — designers and attendees have both upped their game to create even more outrageous and potentially viral visuals and celebrity crossover cameos. Attendees brought their biggest pants and sleekest suits to the streets, while Vogue put on an elaborate event to celebrate it’s 130th anniversary with the usual suspects Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner walking alongside the likes of Mikhail Baryshnikov and Serena Williams.

There was also, as expected, plenty of Kardashian content (kontent?) to be consumed thanks to Kourtney’s partnership with Boohoo and Kim’s appearance in the front row at Fendi.

Ahead, 13 of the buzziest, most memorable moments from New York Fashion week’s spring 2023 shows.

Susan Alexandra’s Comedy Show Jewelry designer Susan Alexandra confirmed that fashion is a joke by casting a laundry list of comedians like SNL’s Sarah Squirm and Chloe Fineman, Larry Owens, Allison Leiby, and more at her show, which took place at the Comedy Cellar.

J. Crew’s Yeah Yeah Yeah’s Concert No, it’s not 2013. It’s J. Crew’s Fall 2022 party, starring the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s (who have a new album coming out on Sept. 30). Basically aughts heaven, no?

Kate Moss on Model Mom Duty Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images All eyes were on Lila Moss at New York Fashion Week. She opened at Fendi and walked the likes of Vogue World, Tom Ford and Tommy Hilfiger, all while mom Kate Moss watched from the front row.

Lil Nas X’s Big New Gig Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lil Nas X took his relationship with Coach to the next level when he closed out its show and became its newest global ambassador. It was one of many music/fashion crossover events of the week.

Erykah Badu’s Vogue World Moment Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Vogue World brought the worlds of music and fashion together for one epic, outdoor extravaganza. Erykah Badu walked the runway in a tartan suit and signature oversized headwear.

An Iconic ’90s Supermodel Reunion ANDRES KUDACKI/AFP/Getty Images Linda Evangelista made a triumphant return to the runway during Fendi’s 25th anniversary of the classic baguette celebration. Some of her fellow supermodel squad — Shalom Harlow and Christy Turlington — were on hand to give her a standing ovation.

The Kravis Krossover Event Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian’s new collaboration with Boohoo became a family affair when she sent hoodies emblazoned with Blink 182 down the runway and of course, packed on plenty of PDA.

Janet Jackson’s Christian Siriano Moment Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Janet Jackson made a rare appearance in the fashion week circuit to sit front row at Christian Siriano’s show. She looked goregous in an all-black, sheer ensemble.

K-Pop Runway Domination Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Peter Do celebrated his first foray into menswear by teaming up with K-Pop entertainment behemoth SM Entertainment, and sending Jeno, one of its biggest stars, down the runway to open the show.

Anne Hathaway As... Andy Sachs? Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anne Hathaway may or may not have been blessing us with a nod to her Devil Wears Prada character in her brown, leather look complete with a similar hairdo and a seat next to none other than Miranda — err, Anne Hathaway herself.

Tommy Taking Brooklyn By Storm ANDRES KUDACKI/AFP/Getty Images Heavy rains couldn’t stop crowds from flocking to Brooklyn to see Tommy Hilfiger’s “see now, buy now” collection. They were rewarded with a star-studded runway and a surprise performance by Travis Barker.

Julia Fox Returns to the Runway Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Julia Fox and her signature heavy eye makeup made appearances on multiple runways, including a pantsless moment at Tommy Hilfiger.