Kourtney Kardashian Is Boohoo's New Sustainability Ambassador

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is Boohoo’s new sustainability ambassador. The Kardashians star and Poosh founder partnered with the brand to create a line of sustainably made clothing, which will debut at New York Fashion Week.

In a press statement, Barker revealed that she collaborated with Boohoo because they were willing to address her concerns with fast fashion. “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” she said. “Boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate sustainable practices into our line. It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts. I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we pay our part.”

Carol Kane, the confounder and executive director of Boohoo Group, celebrated their partnership in a statement about the clothing line. “Together, we’ve produced an amazing collection that reflects both Kourtney’s unique style and her passion to improve the sustainability of the fashion sector,” she said. “We know that like Kourtney our customers are keen to improve their knowledge in order to help them make more informed buying decisions so I’m particularly proud of the social series that we’ve created and grateful to all of the experts who kindly gave up their time to share their knowledge with Kourtney.”

Barker and Boohoo’s collaboration includes 45 items, ranging from $6 to $100. The collection features recycled polyester and cotton and has two vintage biker jackets which were sourced from the wholesale vintage company, Glass Onion. “Other garments feature materials made from recycled fibers, statement pieces to forever cherish, staple wardrobe silhouettes made with traceable cotton, and cleverly designed multiway pieces that give customers a variety of styling options,” Boohoo said of the collection.

The brand is reportedly working to extend the collections life cycle and is partnering with the fashion rental platform Hirestreet. “Our customers love faux leather and sparkle in their wardrobes, and so we have created selected outerwear pieces using recycled polyester backing for the faux leather and three showpieces using recycled sequins,” Boohoo explained. “U.K. customers will be able to hire these particular garments through the partnership with Hirestreet exclusively. Although these improved fabric options are not the perfect solution, customers are given clear information about how their garments are made, offered options in terms of how they might access these pieces, and also provided with a free Kares document to help them extend the life of their purchases.

“There’s still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made,” Barker said in a statement about her new line. “But I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements.”

The collection will launch on September 13th, during a presentation at fashion week where guests can see and purchase the items in person. Afterward, the clothing line will be available online. Along with the upcoming collection, Barker is hosting a series with Boohoo where she will speak with sustainability experts about how to better the fashion industry.