There Are So Many Good Suits On The Streets At NYFW

There is no wardrobe staple that makes you look as instantly put together as a well-tailored suit.

Perhaps that’s why so many New York Fashion Week attendees have been spotted wearing them at the shows thus far. Suiting has maintained a steady popularity over the course of, well, forever. But in recent years, we have been blessed with myriad iterations of the classic look.

Even a matching set, while not technically a suit, turns an outfit into a look. At fashion week, street style stars are both using suiting as a canvas to add accessories to, and letting the sets speak for themselves.

Whether a matching set, a skirt suit, or an entire three-piece moment, here are 17 of the best suits strutting the city streets this week.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tinx makes a case for the three piece suit.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This structured set is. So. Chic.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The pink + red combo never misses.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No such thing as too much pink.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A perfect transitional piece, fuzzy hat included.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A dressed down, pinstripe moment.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A perfect pair.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s giving Clueless in the best way possible.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The sweetest skirt suit.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images An extremely chic optical illusion.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A just plain cool look.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Glitz. And. Glamour.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When in doubt, go for black and white.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Barbiecore is alive and well on the streets of New York Fashion Week.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mellow yellow to the max.