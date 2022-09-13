There Are So Many Good Suits On The Streets At NYFW

Perhaps that’s why so many New York Fashion Week attendees have been spotted wearing them at the shows thus far. Suiting has maintained a steady popularity over the course of, well, forever. But in recent years, we have been blessed with myriad iterations of the classic look.
Even a matching set, while not technically a suit, turns an outfit into a look. At fashion week, street style stars are both using suiting as a canvas to add accessories to, and letting the sets speak for themselves.
Whether a matching set, a skirt suit, or an entire three-piece moment, here are 17 of the best suits strutting the city streets this week.