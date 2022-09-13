Jamie Feldman
There Are So Many Good Suits On The Streets At NYFW

This season’s showgoers are providing plenty of coordinated fall fashion inspiration.

There is no wardrobe staple that makes you look as instantly put together as a well-tailored suit.

Perhaps that’s why so many New York Fashion Week attendees have been spotted wearing them at the shows thus far. Suiting has maintained a steady popularity over the course of, well, forever. But in recent years, we have been blessed with myriad iterations of the classic look.

Even a matching set, while not technically a suit, turns an outfit into a look. At fashion week, street style stars are both using suiting as a canvas to add accessories to, and letting the sets speak for themselves.

Whether a matching set, a skirt suit, or an entire three-piece moment, here are 17 of the best suits strutting the city streets this week.

Tinx makes a case for the three piece suit.

This structured set is. So. Chic.

The pink + red combo never misses.

No such thing as too much pink.

A perfect transitional piece, fuzzy hat included.

A dressed down, pinstripe moment.

A perfect pair.

It’s giving Clueless in the best way possible.

The sweetest skirt suit.

An extremely chic optical illusion.

A just plain cool look.

Glitz. And. Glamour.

When in doubt, go for black and white.

Barbiecore is alive and well on the streets of New York Fashion Week.

Mellow yellow to the max.

Nothing balances a statement suit quite like a statement T-shirt underneath.