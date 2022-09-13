It’s been an action-packed New York Fashion Week so far, but the most memorable style, as usual, is out on the streets.

While the runways dictate trends to come, street style paints a picture of what to wear right now. And if the attendees are any indication — it’s looking like bigger is better, at least when it comes to the pants.

Guests have been spotted all week long pairing oversized bottoms with tiny tops, equally oversized blazers, florals, brights, T-shirts and more. There are denim versions, suit styles, oh-so-2000s cargo pants and of course, plenty of low-rise moments.

Below, a look at some of the best, biggest pants happening off the runways at NYFW.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Offset the bagginess with a cinching corset. A pop of pink is an added bonus.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wide-leg khakis and stripes FTW.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Baggy denim paired with Birkenstocks is utter ‘90s perfection.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Florals with wide leg pants. For fall. (Actually) groundbreaking.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images An A+ lesson in dressing like butter.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Two words: Oversized. Overalls.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Big bell bottom energy.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Green! Leather!

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images More pockets, less problems.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Acid wash, pink denim elevates this tank-and-jeans look.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A trench, baggy pants and sneakers is instant cool.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Party on top, baggier party on the bottom.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pair with an equally oversized leather jacket for an effortlessly chic look.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Precious Lee making sweats look so stylish.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you still need proof that the 2000s are back, this is it.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Love this neutral palette with a twist.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Best, baggy, buds.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A little bit of a few different trends really makes this outfit pop.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images An instantly iconic pregnancy moment.