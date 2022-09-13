Jamie Feldman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Annabel Rosendhal is seen wearing a black jacket, black crop top,...
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion Week

The Biggest, Baggiest, Best Pairs of Pants At NYFW

The street style crowd’s motto for this season? Go big or go home.

fb
tw

It’s been an action-packed New York Fashion Week so far, but the most memorable style, as usual, is out on the streets.

While the runways dictate trends to come, street style paints a picture of what to wear right now. And if the attendees are any indication — it’s looking like bigger is better, at least when it comes to the pants.

Guests have been spotted all week long pairing oversized bottoms with tiny tops, equally oversized blazers, florals, brights, T-shirts and more. There are denim versions, suit styles, oh-so-2000s cargo pants and of course, plenty of low-rise moments.

Below, a look at some of the best, biggest pants happening off the runways at NYFW.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Offset the bagginess with a cinching corset. A pop of pink is an added bonus.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wide-leg khakis and stripes FTW.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Baggy denim paired with Birkenstocks is utter ‘90s perfection.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Florals with wide leg pants. For fall. (Actually) groundbreaking.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An A+ lesson in dressing like butter.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Two words: Oversized. Overalls.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Big bell bottom energy.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Green! Leather!

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More pockets, less problems.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Acid wash, pink denim elevates this tank-and-jeans look.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A trench, baggy pants and sneakers is instant cool.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Party on top, baggier party on the bottom.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pair with an equally oversized leather jacket for an effortlessly chic look.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Precious Lee making sweats look so stylish.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you still need proof that the 2000s are back, this is it.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Love this neutral palette with a twist.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Best, baggy, buds.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A little bit of a few different trends really makes this outfit pop.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An instantly iconic pregnancy moment.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bringing a much needed pop of color to a dreary, New York City day.