9 Denim Trends That Are Going To Be Everywhere This Fall

As we begin to transition into cozy season, it’s officially time to iron out our favorite uniform: denim, jeans, and some more denim on top. Fall 2022’s trends is especially exciting for denim lovers with a slew of unique and reimagined styles that the style set is already snatching up for the fall and winter months ahead. From denim outerwear to underwear (OK, maybe not our intimates but Dua Lipa just made a hard case for it), we’re shopping for denim everything.

Fashion has jumped leaps and bounds to resuscitate virtually every Y2K trend in the book over the last couple of years but, alas, stylemakers are beginning to get privy to decades prior. The return of indie sleaze has helped set the stage for the current grand revival of ‘90s grunge fashion which, in denim news, is materializing as vintage-inspired jeans. Light blue and dark washes, low-rises, and wide-legs are all over fall’s fashion forecast.

While a good pair of jeans will perennially be in style, denim is popping up in other departments besides trousers and jackets. Cool-girl brands like Fiorucci, EB Denim, Kendall Miles, and Diesel are offering denim accessories while Ganni’s newest and second collaboration with Levi’s is the only proof we need that “Canadian tuxedos” are going to be everywhere soon (which we already predicted).

To kick off your next season’s wardrobe, we’ve picked out the best of Fall 2022’s denim trends, so get to shopping, below.

Fall 2022 Denim Trend No. 1: Oversized Denim Jackets

Like leggings or hoodies, denim jackets enter the chat every fall season without fail. This Fall 2022, the simple staple enters the vintage realm with oversized fits and a worn-in look. To ace the edgy denim trend, look for men’s-inspired tailoring and pre-loved accents, such as Sami Miro Vintage’s top-heavy trucker jacket with an aged-leather collar, made in collaboration with Future Earth. Plus, Recc Paris nails the patchwork trend while All Saints’ acid-stained jacket aces grunge- and utility-core all in one.

Fall 2022 Denim Trend No. 2: Denim Maxi Skirts

Though mini skirts have stolen the spotlight through 2022 so far, maxi and midi skirts became the underrated all-stars of the summer and they’re not going anywhere just yet. Denim maxi skirts may sound imitating initially but once “It” girls and celebrity stylists co-sign a trend, the piece is off to the sartorial races for anyone to try. Plus, brand new iterations from some beloved brands prove to be cool and versatile. For example, Ganni’s most recent collaboration with Levi’s features a covetable two-toned denim maxi skirt with a raw-edge hem and organic cotton composition. Slitted styles offer extra mobility while an asymmetrical high-low hem reads extremely fashion-forward.

Fall 2022 Denim Trend No. 3: Denim Accessories

As the temps begin to drop and headier fabrics make their way to the forefront of your wardrobe rotation, denim is subtly infiltrating other sartorial categories as well, like handbags, footwear, and accessories — even as legwarmers via Elsa Hosk’s jean boots. Denim sneakers from Kendall Miles are optimal for daily bustling while a glam pair of heels (like Amina Muaddi’s crystal-kissed Lilly sandal) is a must-try for nights out. Ever since Fiorucci’s Studio 54 era in the late ‘70s, the Italian brand remains coveted for its emblematic cherubs and elevated denim, as exemplified by a crescent-shaped shoulder bag — one of 2022’s strongest handbag silhouettes. Conversely, for the “more is more” gals, EB Denim’s patchwork tote is not only made of upcycled Levi’s, but it’s extra roomy for all the necessities… and then some more.

Fall 2022 Denim Trend No. 4: Straight-Leg & High-Rise Jeans

Vintage-inspired jeans have run rampant this year, from high-rise waistlines and roomy legs with a generous straight cut to a range of faded rinses. Although the subtly-distressed look stems from ‘90s grunge, the silhouette is easy to upstyle. For workwear, slip into a classic pinstripe button-down and heeled booties. Or, for the city slickers, combat boots and a moto jacket is a fail-proof combo to live in through this season and the next.

Fall 2022 Denim Trend No. 5: Double Denim Sets

Thanks to countless iconic moments in fashion history (such as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s matching jean couture at the 2001 AMAs), the “Canadian tuxedo”’s dicey reputation has officially returned to the stylish crew’s good graces for Fall 2022. Originating from the ‘50s when Levi’s created a custom all-denim “tuxedo” suit after singer Bing Cosby was denied hotel entry due to the outfit, the specific look has since evolved into an array of prints, patterns, and styles. Ganni and Levi’s latest collection spotlights signature jean staples like a timeless bootcut pant and ageless bustier top that can be mixed and matched endlessly. Or, on the other hand, cool-kid favorite Ksubi gets edgy with a unique painted bleach effect.

Fall 2022 Denim Trend No. 6: Baggy Low-Rise Jeans

From mini skirts to cargos, low-rise waistbands reigned supreme over the past year and, no matter how polarizing they are, the Y2K staple is still going strong thanks to the undeniable comfort factor of oversized cuts. The good news is that the looser the jean, the better. In other words, this silhouette can (and should) be comfortable for all body types — so there’s no reason to count yourself out of this trend. Look for a pair that sits comfortably at your hips and puddles at the ankles. Eco-friendly denim labels DL1961 and Abrand Jeans both guarantee easy wearability or hop on the trending wave and add some DIY distressed details. Skeptical of how long you’ll commit to the trend? & Other Stories’ offers an affordable pair made of organic and recycled cotton so you can still get in on the action even if temporarily.

Fall 2022 Denim Trend No. 7: Utility Jeans

Hot off the heels of the recent fanaticism for cargos and parachute pants, heavily pocketed jeans will be going strong through the end of the year — and likely afterward, too. So it’s a good time to invest in the perfect pair if you haven't already. For this year’s “It” pants, we’re betting on Heavy Manners’ workwear style and EB Denim’s raw-wash cargos equipped with enough pocketing to go handbag-free on off-duty days. Likewise, the Rowan Jean and Harlin Pant offer a pared-back utilitarian vibe that is extremely versatile.

Fall 2022 Denim Trend No. 8: Dark Wash Jeans

No matter how fun your wardrobe got over the summer, there’s an inimitable excitement that comes with going “back to black” for the chillier months with inky dyes and dark washes. Ensure that all-black doesn’t equate to basic this season with the help of punchy detailing, like sustainable denim brand Etica’s front-slit pair. Plus, don’t miss hot-girl-favorite label Cult Naked’s new wide-leg “Nerd” trousers in stark black, which also dropped in blue and white colorways. If vintage noir is more your beat, do as the Parisians do with a dark pair from the French “It” girl brand Rouje.

Fall 2022 Denim Trend No. 9: Barrel Jeans

If you’re not familiar with the silhouette, allow yourself to get acquainted with the new kid on the block: barrel jeans. Specific tailoring entails loose legs with a subtly tapered ankle creating a surprisingly comfortable and versatile shape. (Consider this the anti-baggy jean alternative for those who still want a roomier fit without the wide-leg finish.) Don’t be intimidated by this less conventional pant, it’s effortlessly wearable, thanks to garments from Mother and DL1961 that feel easily approachable. Not subtle enough for a newbie? Take baby steps towards the voluminous style with PacSun or Hollister’s go-to pairs.