Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Over the past couple of years, the mini skirt trend has reigned supreme both on and off the catwalks but lately, our favorite style stars have been switching things up by swapping their itty bitty minis for something a bit more on the modest side.

On Monday, June 27, Kendall Jenner was spotted grabbing her afternoon smoothie at the celebrity-approved Earth Bar in West Hollywood. In a slew of recently-captured photos, the supermodel is seen inside the cafe holding onto a fan's furry Labrador puppy while waiting for her drink to be made in a black tank top paired with a chic denim midi skirt. She then wore her long denim skirt with black loafers, micro mini sunglasses, and a trendy black maxi tote bag.

BACKGRID

Longer skirts are making their return on our fashion radars with celebrities co-signing the rising silhouette. Stars like Olivia Rodrigo wore the flowing skirt a number of times including her 19th birthday party back in February, while Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have experimented with midi skirts well before this year. As we’re seeing the push for all things micro and mini, the maxi revival is proving to be just as cute of an alternative.

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Joey King for Jimmy Kimmel Live, Lizzo’s beaded mini dress, and more.

Issa Rae

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

#EssenceFest dominated our feeds this past weekend and our favorite stars were in attendance including actress and producer Issa Rae. During the first day at the event, the Insecure star wore a vibrant orange set with a matching bralette and white sandals.

Gigi Hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

On June 29, Gigi Hadid was captured walking around New York City going full on casual outfit. She wore an oversized white button down with a graphic tee, paired with cutout straight jeans and platform Converse sneakers. The supermodel completed her off-duty look with a cream handbag and mini sunglasses.

Paris Hilton

Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over on the West Coast, Paris Hilton attended the Dreamscape event hosted by her family’s Hilton Estates Group in Los Angeles wearing a cottagecore-inspired floral gown from House of CB dress styled with a baby blue croc mini bag and pointed metallic pumps. She also wore jewelry from House of Emmanuele and pink frames from Isea Sunglasses.

Selena Gomez

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Selena Gomez sparkled at the Season 2 premiere of Only Murders in the Building in Los Angeles on Monday, June 27. Styled by Kate Young, the multifaceted star wore a silver asymmetrical gown from Michael Kors paired with Effy jewelry pieces.

Taylor Momsen

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

OG Gossip Girl actress and singer Taylor Momsen participated in a conversation with Nicole Ryan at 92NY in New York City rocking head-to-toe black, including a black tee with leather pants and platform boots. She then finished off her edgy look with a brown leather jacket, layered silver necklaces, and a black choker.

Tracee Ellis Ross

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Tuesday, June 28, Tracee Ellis Ross arrived at her very own launch dinner for her haircare brand Pattern Beauty in London. The actress stunned in a yellow silk gown from Cong Tri’s Fall 2022 collection and chunky gold earrings.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s couple ‘fits continue to dominate the red carpet. Last week, the duo were seen channeling Barbie and Ken at the premiere of Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink hosted in New York City, with Fox wearing Nensi Dojaka’s pink mini dress and matching colored lace-up sandals. By her side, the musician wore Chet Lo’s pink-and-blue popcorn top with white bottoms and sneakers.

Christine Quinn

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn was seen at Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 runway show in New York City wearing a matching set from the brand with an oversized blazer and knee-high boots. Quinn dressed up her outfit with Marc Jacobs’ Snapshot bag and black Vehla sunglasses as well.

Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid was seen out-and-about on a rainy day in New York City last week wearing a white baby tee with low-rise patchwork jeans and white boots. She also opted for a navy varsity jacket and mini sunglasses, with her wired earphones dangling from her hand.

Megan Stalter

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Hacks actress Megan Stalter made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last Monday rocking a black slip dress with criss-cross straps and black loafers. She also carried a lime green purse and wore jewelry from Mondo Mondo.

Joey King

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In her latest cameo for Jimmy Kimmel Live, Joey King was also seen heading to the studio wearing a snake-printed midi dress by Greek fashion label milkwhite. Her look was styled with a beaded lime green halter top and black platform heels.

Tessa Thompson

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Actress Tessa Thompson looked absolutely gorgeous while out making press rounds in New York City last week. She was captured wearing an all-white outfit from Interior’s Spring 2022 collection paired with white knee-high boots and a black leather purse.

Lizzo

Prince Williams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Sunday, June 26, Lizzo was spotted Atlantic Records’ 2022 BET Awards after-party in Los Angeles donning a custom multicolored beaded gown by Jean Pierre Khoury.

Janelle Monáe

Prince Williams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe was also in attendance at Atlantic Records’ 2022 BET Awards after-party. The singer wore a strapless black mini dress with mesh heels and a drink in hand, of course.