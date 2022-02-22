Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Our favorite “spicy Pisces” has just turned 19 years old, and what better way to celebrate than in the ultimate head-to-toe black-and-pink look?

On Sunday, Feb. 20, Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her birthday with some of her closest friends at SHOREbar in Santa Monica. While seen leaving the restaurant at midnight, the Sour singer looked pretty in pink in a lace-trimmed tank top, which she wore with a matching ultra-cropped mesh cardigan. She then styled her look with a long mesh skirt, printed with a chocolate cake on it and the words “Eat me please, I’m so delicious,” all designed by the London-based brand Nodress. She then finished off her birthday look with black suede platform heels from Naked Wolfe, along with a chunky pink and blue ring by MBK Jewelry, a mulitcolored handbag, and a light pink glitter “Birthday Girl” cowboy hat from Party City — because it’s not a party without one!

In a new Instagram post made by the pop star, she wrote, “thank u for all the birthday luv! i am now 19!!!!!!! 💕💕💕💕💕.”

Maciel/BACKGRID

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Rodrigo rocking a slip-skirt look, especially from the cult-favorite brand Nodress. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in October, the “good 4 u” singer was seen outside of the studio wearing a multi-colored tartan corset top with black lace trim and ribbon straps, which she paired with a green metallic satin midi skirt from the U.K.-based label. Rodrigo then styled her outfit with her trusty pair of black platform boots from Dr. Martens, a fun charm necklace, and a chained mini bag from Heaven by Marc Jacobs.

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Emma Chamberlain’s cargo pants, Lori Harvey’s sweater dress, and more.

MGK and Megan Fox

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

On Sunday, Feb. 20, Megan Fox accompanied her fiancé MGK to the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, where he was playing in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in aid of this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend. Fox was seen wearing a Robert Taeiner orange blazer-and-trousers set paired with a black bralette from Joah Brown, multicolored heels, and a neon orange handbag. By her side, MGK wore a bedazzled look with black boots.

Justine Skye

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Singer Justine Skye was seen out in New York City wearing a matching patterned set from Copenhagen-based label Rotate Birger Christensen, styled with a leather blazer and a black mini bag from Only Made. She also wore sheer black tights, sunglasses, and knee-high boots from Steve Madden.

Julia Fox

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Shortly after making her runway debut for LaQuan Smith, Julia Fox was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a white scrunched-up bodysuit with low-rise black latex pants and a pair of black boots. She completed her look rocking an oversized bag, silver jewelry, and black sunglasses.

Blackpink’s Lisa

Blackpink’s Lisa went full-on cabincore in her newest Instagram post. This past week, the K-pop superstar was seen in a chunky black knitted sweater with gray sweatpants by Celine. She finished her #OOTD in a black bucket hat and silver frames.

Devon Lee Carlson

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While celebrating Burberry’s Rodeo Drive Takeover in Beverly Hills, Devon Lee Carlson was seen at the event in a head-to-toe brown look by Burberry, paired with the brand’s signature plaid handbag.

Lori Harvey

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lori Harvey also attended Burberry’s recent event, donning a burgundy knitted top and matching midi skirt from the brand, along with black sandals and a golden clutch in hand.

Emma Chamberlain

Vivien Killilea for Getty Images/Courtesy of PacSun

This past week, PacSun announced its Spring 2022 campaign starring Emma Chamberlain. At the launch celebration in L.A., the internet star was seen in a white logo tank worn over a red long-sleeve cropped top, styled with PacSun’s brown cargo pants, platform sneakers, and a red mini bag.

Aly & AJ

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, the “Slow Dancing” singers Aly & AJ attended the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles wearing white suits from Dorothee Schumacher, which they paired with multicolored patterned tops from Anim Living and brown and black boots.

Sophie Turner

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While out with her husband Joe Jonas in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Sophie Turner was spotted wearing a green knit button-down dress from Finders Keepers, along with black leather mules and black sunglasses.

Bella Hadid

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid has been one of the most-watched style stars, especially this winter. While out in New York City this past week, the supermodel was captured wearing a striped top with khaki pants, which she wore with a plaid coat and black shoes. Hadid completed her outfit with fuzzy earmuffs, mini sunglasses, along with a fleece scarf and leather gloves.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted in New York City to promote Holland’s upcoming film Uncharted. As they were leaving their hotel hand-in-hand on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Zendaya was seen wearing a belted black shirt dress with sheer tights and black pumps, while Holland wore a light gray suit, a black turtleneck, and black leather shoes.

Soko

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Monday, Feb. 14, French singer-songwriter Soko attended MATCHESFASHION’s Frieze Art Fair event in Beverly Hills wearing a puffy black midi dress with a denim jacket and black boots from Alexander McQueen. She finished off her outfit with chunky silver accessories and a black clutch in hand.