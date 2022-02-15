Fashion week wouldn’t be complete without a major runway debut — or two. On Monday night, Feb. 14, LaQuan Smith closed the fourth day of New York Fashion Week with a Fall 2022 show that featured two of the biggest breakout stars right now: Julia Fox of Uncut Gems (and a short-lived rapper romance) fame and Chloe Cherry, who plays the scene-stealer Faye on Euphoria.

The Queens-bred designer debuted his Fall 2022 collection in front of a star-studded front row boasting Lala Anthony, Saucy Santana, Gossip Girl 2.0’s Zión Moreno, and Coi Leray, just to name a few, at the Downtown Association Hotel in Manhattan, which is one of the city’s oldest private clubs. Before the models strutted down the catwalk, Smith kickstarted his showcase with a moment of silence as he dedicated his collection to the late André Leon Talley, who passed away at the age of 73 in January.

Fox opened the runway show wearing a black long-sleeve maxi dress adorned with cutout details at the front, baring her shoulders and chest. She was also styled in chunky silver bracelets and statement earrings, complete with a pair of metallic boots. “Julia has been my girl from day one,” Smith told WWD when talking about his casting decision. “She always comes to me for a nasty catsuit for a night out on the town and it just felt kind of pressy and gaggy and I was like, ‘let’s just do it.’” The Uncut Gems star made her runway debut just hours after news of her breakup with Kanye West, now known as Ye, circulated the internet on top of her Juergen Teller-lensed profile in The Cut.

Following Fox just moments later, Cherry strutted the catwalk wearing a lavender knitted jacket with fur shoulders, along with matching boy shorts, a micro-mini black bralette, and black pumps. Similar to Fox, the runway show marks the porn star-turned-actress’ first major fashion appearance since making her Hollywood debut in Season 2 of HBO Max’s Euphoria.

In an exclusive interview with NYLON back in January, the rising starlet mentions that her future goals include starring in more upcoming projects, including more modeling gigs since she recently signed to Anti-Agency London.

After more than two long years of comfort dressing and loungewear, Smith unveiled his Fall 2022 collection of full-on glam looks perfect for the woman “on the go,” ranging from electrifying ensembles, like sequin silhouettes and shearling coats, to micro-mini skirts and pops of vibrant reds, blues, and gold. “This collection was really about the revival of New York City and celebrating life again,” Smith tells Vogue. “I wanted to create a collection that gave women a sense of hope and celebration.”

See more of Julia Fox and Chloe Cherry’s debut looks at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 runway show, below.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images