In the celebrity world, there seems to be an unspoken fashion rule that couples should solidify their new relationship status by coordinating outfits. The latest case in point: Julia Fox and Kanye West in Paris. Or, “Juliye” in Paris — recently coined by Fox herself on Instagram Stories.

The two have been together since New Year’s Eve, which started as a meet-cute in Miami and turned into a Cindarella-like story of Carbone dinners, photo shoots, hotel rooms filled with designer clothes, and that one time they hung out with Madonna. (Fox will reportedly play the pop star icon’s best friend Debi Mazar in an upcoming biopic.)

As with most of Ye’s past relationships, his significant other takes on the role of fashion muse, and Fox is seamlessly playing (and dressing) the part. Her downtown New York aesthetic has instantly transformed into full-on high fashion, and what better place to show off your boo’s new look than in Paris?

Since Sunday, Jan. 23, Fox and Ye (Foxye?) have been making the rounds in in the French fashion capital (in matching outfits, of course), from sitting front row at Nigo’s anticipated debut at Kenzo, where the Japanese streetwear legend now serves as creative director, to partying with Rick Owens during Men’s Fashion Week. Most recently, the two made an appearance at the Schiaparelli haute couture runway show, and with Couture Week officially kicking off in Paris, who knows where Juliye will show up next?

Ahead, see Julia Fox and Kanye West’s multiple matching outfits in Paris so far.

Jan. 23 At Nigo’s Debut Kenzo Show Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Consider this a modern-day “Justin and Britney do denim-on-denim” look. The new couple wore similar Canadian tuxedoes — one of 2022’s big fashion trends, by the way — to sit front row at Nigo’s debut runway show as creative director of Kenzo. Ye’s outfit is courtesy of Balenciaga and Levi’s, along with his signature Red Wing black boots, and Fox wore a Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry Spring 2022 denim look, paired with gold earrings (also Schiaparelli), a Balenciaga bag, and Diesel boots.

Jan. 23 At A Rick Owens Event Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Later that night, Ye and Fox partied with Rick Owens and his partner Michèle Lamy in coordinated leather ‘fits. Fox wore a red leather dress from Rick Owens with silver thigh-high boots from Balenciaga and a moto-style coat, while Ye wore an all-black-leather ensemble, his Red Wing boots, and a gray scarf over his head and face. He also wore blue eye contacts — a throwback from his 2016 Met Gala red carpet look.

Jan. 24 At The Schiaparelli Couture Show Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Schiaparelli officially kicked off Paris Couture Week with creative director Daniel Roseberry’s first-ever runway show and Juliye had front-row seats to the anticipated event. Ye seemingly rewore his head-to-toe leather look from the previous night, swapping his gray scarf for his signature “Donda” face mask, while Fox her own all-leather Schiaparelli outfit with statement gold accessories.

