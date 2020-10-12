It's about time Julia Fox landed her first fashion campaign. The actress, who garnered mainstream fame for her breakout role in Uncut Gems, is the new face of Diesel's Unforgettable Denim campaign, alongside equally buzzy stars Evan Mock and Donte Colley.

"The shoot was so fun. The Diesel fam is so accommodating and chill," Fox tells NYLON about working with artist RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND, who shot the campaign virtually over FaceTime. "My husband also made an appearance and that always makes everything more special."

Diesel's new collection is completely customizable, which means you can personalize a pair of jeans with an embossed leather patch of your choice. In the spirit of a very weird 2020, the brand encourages shoppers to commemorate a particular canceled plan for the year. Missed out on Coachella? Put it on a patch. Didn't get to order your first drink at the bar yet? Share it on some denim.

Fox's new go-to pair of jeans is Diesel's D-Ebbey in a bootcut and flare silhouette. "I usually have to alter everything in order for it to fit, and I didn't have to do that for once," she says. "I'm thrilled."

She also shared a few more of her favorites and first-time experiences while answering the NYLON Nineteen, including her first-ever concert, her weirdest (and favorite) snack, and more.

Photo by RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND/Courtesy of Diesel

1. What's your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Aquarius sun, Taurus moon, Cancer rising. Yes, I believe in it.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I haven't seen one but I believe in spirits and the afterlife and all that stuff. I think?

3. What's your go-to drink order? A Shirley Temple! I barely ever drink alcohol. I just think soda tastes so much better!

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? SALEM, Beyoncé, and Shaq as DJ Diesel as an opener.

5. What's the weirdest snack that you make? An omelette with cream cheese inside. Everyone thinks it's so weird but I swear it's totally normal and amazing.

6. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? I eat far too much candy.

7. What was the last DM you received? Fashion Nova trying to recruit me... again.

8. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? I was in sixth grade and my best friend and I snuck in to see The Strokes in Central Park. I'll never forget it. I felt so mature!

9. What was your favorite movie as a kid? 10 Things I Hate About You

10. What was your teenage AIM screen name? I forgot exactly what it was, but it was something like "spicegirllollypop1."

11. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? I love @patiasfantasyworld.

12. What's your go-to breakup song? "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac and "Pretend" by Tinashe featuring A$AP Rocky

13. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Deodorant.

14. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? Designer belts.

15. What reality show would you most like to appear on? Bad Girls Club

16. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Sunscreen! And highlighter.

17. What is your coffee order? I don't drink coffee anymore, but when I used to I would order coffee with like 10 sugars and half-and-half.

18. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? My white patent leather Miu Miu platform Mary Janes because they are perfection and my husband got them for me and they were on sale.