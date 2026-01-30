An Industry Rave In Brooklyn & More Parties That Got Us Out In The Cold

Gloves? Scarves? Socks? None of these things are requirements for the party girls slinking out of black cars and into unmarked doors for parties and dinners. Despite the arctic freeze that took over New York this week, we were undeterred from enjoying raves and launch parties that were well worth the potential hypothermia. In a moment of pre-New York Fashion Week slowness, there were still things that got us up and out of the house, layering and cold feet be damned. Keep reading to see where we landed after work and before sunrise this week.

Industry & Boiler Room Throw A Brooklyn Fin-Tech Rave

If the cast of Industry knows anything besides what a short is (we certainly don’t), it’s a good party (that we know). The party girls behind the critically acclaimed HBO show were in the building for a Boiler Room in promotion of their fourth season. Stars Myha’la and Marisa Abela were dancing all night right next to the tight lineup of DJs, which, of course, ended with The Dare.

Konrad Kay, Marisa Abela, Myha'la, Mickey Down JESSICA LICATA Charlie Heaton, Jessica Licata The Dare Jessica Licata Jessica Licata

Gentle Monster Ushers In An Early Spring

It was almost zero degrees outside, but the downtown girls and gays were not going to miss a chance to see FKA Twigs up close at the Gentle Monster Bouquet launch party. There were towering flowers, which everyone gamely posed under, plus plenty of opportunities to try on the collection that Twigs fronted the campaign for.

FKA Twigs Mike Vitelli/BFA.com/Shutterstock Jordan Rand Mike Vitelli/BFA.com/Shutterstock Jess Xu Mike Vitelli/BFA.com/Shutterstock Memphy Mike Vitelli/BFA.com/Shutterstock

The Final Boss Of Dinner Parties

Tefi Pessoa, Shannon Beveridge, Rivkah Reyes, and more of New York City’s strongest soldiers dared to brave the unshoveled streets of Bushwick for dinner at The Turk’s Inn on Monday night. Hosted by Final Girl Records, the night reinforced the importance of community, with many guests arriving alone and leaving with a brand new group of friends in tow. Indie pop duo Um, Jennifer? provided the playlist for the evening as the four-course meal (curated by Giovanni’s Kitchen) rolled out family style, with the DJs pulling out classics à la “If I Was Your Girlfriend” by Prince and unexpected bangers like a saxophone cover of Lil’ Kim’s “Crush On You.”— Jillian Giandurco, editorial associate