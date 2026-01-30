Charli xcx Rewore Her Greatest Brat Fashion Moments At The Moment Premiere

How do you celebrate your star-making moment as an actress? For Charli xcx, she made The Moment hers at Sundance with a slew of archival and fresh-off-the-runway looks. But at the Los Angeles premiere of her pop-umentary film, she threw caution out the window and rehashed her greatest hits from the last few years for a “what’s old is new” look that delivered.

Charli could’ve gone with a dress or gown custom-made by one of many designers she has great relationships with, but her and stylist Chris Horan dipped back into their own archive to whip up her bombshell vixen look. Horan confirmed on Instagram that the bra she’s wearing (an archival Alexander McQueen leather piece, no less) is the same one she wore on her wedding weekend with that $25 million diamond necklace.

The dusty-blue corset was pulled from her Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin Grammys look — when she casually won three trophies and shut down the ceremony in true brat style — and her hot pants are a custom pair from R&M Leathers, which she wore several times on tour. She topped it with custom “The Moment” tights from Saint Sass, a fur stole, and black knife-point Saint Laurent slingblacks. To complete the beauty, Charli’s team of slayers (Yasmin Istanbouli and Ricky Fraser) snatched her face back and parted her hair to the side to impart the Dita Von Teese pin-up energy the outfit needed.

The decision to whip out the previously used pieces is not only a refreshing moment of fashion circularity when Charli and team have every resource available to them, but it’s fitting with the message of The Moment. Is Brat really over? Can you kill something that will live on forever through everyone else but the artist? She poses these and several more questions with her satirical semi-autobiographical film, and if her outfit last night gives us any clues, she is not going to give a clear-cut answer anytime soon — she’s only going to keep serving and let us decide for ourselves.