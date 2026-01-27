There Can Be 100 Charli xcx’s In A Room…

We’re only a few days away from the release of Charli xcx’s new film The Moment, so naturally the stunt queen pop star is up to her old tricks yet again. First, she revived the famous Brat wall from 2024 — this time with the message, “this is movie promo btw” — and now, she’s starring alongside her fellow Moment co-star Kylie Jenner in a new music video.

Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the video for “Residue,” an A.G. Cook-produced track for the film’s soundtrack, dropped on Jan. 27. The MV opens on a shot of Charli standing outside in her typical Brat-era uniform: a white tank, leather hot pants, black tights, smoking a cig (of course). The camera follows her as she struts into a building, looking determined as ever while still remembering to put on a pair of sunglasses (it’s fully nighttime, BTW).

Charli charges into the dark (and seemingly abandoned) warehouse, confidently guiding the viewer down a creepy hallway. We pass a room with a Charli lookalike standing in the corner, another one passed out on a pile of Brat merch in the hallway. She leads us down a flight of stairs, at the bottom of the which sits even more merch and a Charli stunt double who is now leading the charge.

The Charli doppelgänger makes a B-line for a black box down the hall, where dozens of Charli clones stand in rows à la an army of robots waiting to be deployed. The room is lit only by the massive projection on the wall that flashes between logos for The Moment, classic Charli-isms like “365” and “Party Girl,” and thematically apt phrases such as “Girl Move On,” “Never Move On,” and “Dead Horse.”

The clones break out into your standard Charli choreography — heads on knees, spinning hair, writhing on the floor, etc. — before they all disappear, leaving one surviving girl to smoke a cig in front of the projection in peace. That girl: Kylie Jenner.

The Moment (The Score) drops alongside the film on Jan. 30.