It was a Friday night like any other the small ski town of Park City in Utah, with snow dusting the rooftops and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars making afterparty appearances. But really, it was a Brat reunion and star-making turn for the cast of The Moment, Charli xcx’s headlining movie at Sundance Film Festival. Director Aidan Zamiri and most of the cast — including Alexander Skarsgård, Rachel Sennott, Kate Berlant, Tish Weinstock, and Isaac Cole Powell — turned up to celebrate their satirical, darkly postcapitalist film.

Trew Mullen made it in from Los Angeles just in time to pick out a premiere outfit (stylist Mimi Cuttrell helped her slip into a Chloé Fall/Winter 2025 suit) that uncannily matched the freak of Skarsgård’s Rockstud flip-flops. Mullen plays Charli’s assistant in the The Moment, and while many plot points remain unclear, if her turn in Blink Twice as a stoner-captive is any indication, she is down to clown with the best of them. Her first Sundance appearance included a philosophical debate over shoe choice, beating the nerves while 7,000 feet above sea level, and yes, a Brat-green scarf that acted as a calling card on festival grounds. Keep scrolling to see how a star of the buzziest film at the indie festival made it through her trip.

Courtesy of Trew Mullen “Thirty-one Flavors. My mom always says the most important part of an outfit is the shoes, which leaves me deciding who I’m supposed to be for the next 24 hours.”

Courtesy of Trew Mullen “Hemming my nerves. I’ve always been obsessed with those little pin cushions. I’m tempted to wear one bopping around town for the sake of it.”

Courtesy of Trew Mullen “Indecision. I have no idea what this dress is for, but I was tempted to pet it like a small animal.”

Courtesy of Trew Mullen “A study in silk.”

Courtesy of Trew Mullen “Morning traffic.”

Courtesy of Trew Mullen “Higher up traffic.”

Courtesy of Trew Mullen “Festival hall pass. Hotels always have a way of making me feel anonymous.”

Courtesy of Trew Mullen “Yasuko. She did my makeup once years ago, so this felt like a small reunion. When she knocked on the door, my hair was in a collapsing bun, and my face was still dripping from the sink. I apologized for my chaos with a growling toothbrush in my mouth. She fixed me up with an impromptu astrology reading while painting my cheeks.”

Courtesy of Trew Mullen “And done.”

Courtesy of Trew Mullen “Almost here. The last year Park City will shine these letters across town.”

Courtesy of Trew Mullen “My first festival. A Chloé suit. My mother’s curling iron.”

Courtesy of Trew Mullen “Two philosophies, same carpet.”

Courtesy of Trew Mullen “Proof of the night, resting on a car seat the next morning.”

Courtesy of Trew Mullen “Love letters. New York was snowed in and flights were canceled, as I slipped off to LA.”

Stylist: Mimi Cuttrell

Makeup: Yasuko