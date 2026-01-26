Fashion
The Best Looks From Sundance Film Festival 2026
This is not not a love letter to Charli xcx.
The start of the year means many things for film stars: fresh snow on the way, awards season, and yes, the Sundance Film Festival. It’s many celebrities’ first top on the film-premiere circuit after a front-heavy few weeks of January including the Golden Globes, and is often where folks can let their hair down and enjoy some Lisa Barlow-made tequila. This is the last year Sundance will be held in Park City (it’s moving to Boulder, Colorado next year), and the lineup of movies delivered a big bang on a chilly weekend in Utah.
This is unofficially the Charli xcx-sponsored Sundance, with the pop-star-turned-actress premiering three films, most notably The Moment. Her costars in the Brat-tour-turned-mockumentary film are more than enough to keep paparazzi in the mountains busy for the weekend, and there are also some other exciting premieres. Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex, starring yes, Charli, plus Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman, made its debut, alongside Wicker, which stars Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård. Indie movies and their stars will surely miss dressing up in furs, snow boots, and other trappings as they move from the mountains to Boulder next year, but for now, we have enough regular-degular and runway fashion to tide us over. Keep scrolling to see who was brave enough to wear flip-flops during a snowy premiere.
Charli XCX
In Rodarte
Charli XCX
Chase Sui Wonders
Alexander Skarsgård
In Valentino
Jenna Ortega
In Mugler
Charli XCX
Tessa Thompson
Charli xcx
In Saint Laurent
Rachel Sennott
In Chloé
Zoey Deutch
Tish Weinstock
Trew Mullen
In Chloé
Hailey Benton Gates
Elizabeth Debicki
In Bottega Veneta and ESSEN boots