The Best Looks From Sundance Film Festival 2026

The start of the year means many things for film stars: fresh snow on the way, awards season, and yes, the Sundance Film Festival. It’s many celebrities’ first top on the film-premiere circuit after a front-heavy few weeks of January including the Golden Globes, and is often where folks can let their hair down and enjoy some Lisa Barlow-made tequila. This is the last year Sundance will be held in Park City (it’s moving to Boulder, Colorado next year), and the lineup of movies delivered a big bang on a chilly weekend in Utah.

This is unofficially the Charli xcx-sponsored Sundance, with the pop-star-turned-actress premiering three films, most notably The Moment. Her costars in the Brat-tour-turned-mockumentary film are more than enough to keep paparazzi in the mountains busy for the weekend, and there are also some other exciting premieres. Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex, starring yes, Charli, plus Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman, made its debut, alongside Wicker, which stars Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård. Indie movies and their stars will surely miss dressing up in furs, snow boots, and other trappings as they move from the mountains to Boulder next year, but for now, we have enough regular-degular and runway fashion to tide us over. Keep scrolling to see who was brave enough to wear flip-flops during a snowy premiere.

Charli XCX London Entertainment/GC Images/Getty Images In Rodarte

Charli XCX Jerod Harris/GC Images/Getty Images

Chase Sui Wonders Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino

Jenna Ortega Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Mugler

Charli XCX Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charli xcx Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent

Rachel Sennott Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chloé

Zoey Deutch IndieWire/IndieWire/Getty Images

Tish Weinstock Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Trew Mullen Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chloé

Hailey Benton Gates Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta and ESSEN boots

Kiernan Shipka Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images