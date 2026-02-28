Kate Moss, Pasta & Aperol: Victoria Villarroel Takes Us To The Gucci Show

Demna’s first runway show for Gucci was sex on a stick for the 2026 customer who dabbles in AI, looks-maxxes whenever they can, and appreciates la dolce vita. Victoria Villarroel was front-row for it all — at what was also her first Gucci show — and instead of sitting next to her coterie of It-girl friends, she watched them walk the football-field-long catwalk. “My jaw was on the floor when I saw Sydney, Gabbi, Amelia, and Vitto!!! I am so so obsessed with them.” In case you’re unaware, she means Sydney Carlson (who made her runway debut — lots of firsts), Gabbriette, Amelia Gray, and Vittoria Ceretti.

But before she took in “Primavera” alongside Devon Lee Carlson, Shawn Mendes, Ivy Getty, and other front-row darlings, she took her time getting ready. Her soundtrack of choice for the morning prep was, of course, Charli, baby! “I’ve been listening to Charli xcx’s album Wuthering Heights nonstop. I can’t stop, won’t stop. I love it so much. Makes me FEEL many things.” In the beauty department, she opted for a classic blowout and low-key glam, so as to not distract from the double-G jacket and short shorts. See how the look all came together, along with her favorite runway looks and preshow fuel, below.

