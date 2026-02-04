Charli xcx Tells Us How She’s Feeling Now: “So Tired, To Be Honest”

Even party girls need a break sometimes — just ask Charli xcx. Over the last two weeks, the pop star rubbed shoulders with Utah’s finest at Sundance, where she attended the premiere of her mockumentary The Moment and Cathy Yan’s latest film The Gallerist, walked the red carpet at the Wuthering Heights premiere, and presented Lola Young her award for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. When we speak, she had just deplaned in time for our chat before running off to a Moment Q&A at Brooklyn’s Alamo Drafthouse. Simply put, her schedule has her running ragged these days. “I can't wait to sleep for two weeks, but that won't happen for a while,” Charli tells NYLON.

As if her plate wasn’t full enough, the 33-year-old just landed another major role: the lead in Poppi’s 2026 Super Bowl commercial. Directed by her frequent collaborator Aidan Zamiri, the spot marries Charli’s signature auteurship with Poppi’s culture-driven mission, and sees the “Girl, So Confusing” singer bringing some much-needed vibes to football’s biggest stage alongside her friend and Moment co-star Rachel Sennott. And though you’ll have to wait until Feb. 8 to catch the full commercial, NYLON has the exclusive on the teaser to hold you over in the meantime.

Courtesy of Poppi

Despite her ever-growing resume, Charli managed to find some time to catch up with NYLON about how the campaign came together, her new collab with Sky Ferreira, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

You're coming off a huge couple of weeks. It started with some premieres at Sundance, the Wuthering Heights premiere. You were just at the Grammys. How are you feeling right now?

So tired, to be honest. But good. [I’m] so proud to be involved in such awesome projects from The Moment, Wuthering Heights. I feel really good, really proud of my friends and collaborators.

I'm sure this Super Bowl spot has to feel like the cherry on top of it all, especially because you reunited with your [Moment] director, Aidan Zamiri. How was it working with him again?

We're like best friends, so we text each other and call each other every day. So to be honest, it was just another day with Aidan, which is great and I love that. He knows my world inside out. We made The Moment together, we made my video for “360” and “Guess” together. What was really fun was when Poppi approached us, they were so down for it to be my vibe. They wanted to work with Aidan and with myself, so it was just easy. They were down to have fun.

The spot also features Rachel Sennott. What was your favorite thing about working with her again?

She does have this sort of moment with a flamethrower, which was pretty epic, to be honest. Even if it did make the room very, very, very hot, it was kind of iconic to see her on a desk throwing a flamethrower. It was fun. We went to a house party right after we shot, so we were together for 24 hours. It was nice.

Courtesy of Poppi

The spot is all about vibes, so I need to know, what is your vibe for 2026?

Probably staying true to myself and surrounding myself with my best friends and spending as much time with them as possible.

Do you have a favorite Poppi flavor?

I really like the Wild Berry flavor, which is also the one that I'm drinking in the commercial.

Back to Wuthering Heights for a second, you worked with Sky Ferreira again. What can you tell us about the collab and the album as a whole?

It was obviously so great to work with Sky again. I just love doing stuff with her. I feel like we came up together. We've known each other for a really long time. I have endless amounts of respect for her. It's always a joy to work with her on things. I just felt with the tone of Emerald [Fennell]'s screenplay, it really fit the world of Emerald's adaptation of the book. Her and John Cale were top of my list for people that I wanted to do something with, and it was great that they were both down and felt inspired to do so.

And I have to ask you about your time at Sundance, specifically meeting Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow. How was that?

Well, I didn't actually meet Lisa. I met her husband, John. Because I guess we threw our party at one of their clubs, which I didn't know at the time, but we did. When I was there, I hadn't actually finished the [Real Housewives of Salt Lake City] reunion, so it wasn't until I went home that I finished all three episodes of the reunion. But of course, that's their town. It was cool to bump into them whilst running around. Meredith said she'd send me some caviar, so obviously waiting on that. It hasn't arrived yet. No, I'm kidding. I'm not holding her to it.

What were your thoughts on the season as a whole?

They always make it pretty wild, don't they? There's a lot of yelling, but I suppose that's why we watch.

What drew you to this partnership? Why Poppi?

I'm always down to work with a brand who is willing for me to do my own thing. When you see the commercial, it’s very me. Also, I actually already had Poppi on my rider before I worked with them, so it was nice that they approached me because I actually am familiar with the brand and drink it, so it made sense. But yeah, I think mainly because whenever someone approaches me and it's just like, "You can steer the creative," that's always a big plus for me.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.