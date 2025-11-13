Charli XCX is back on her romantic sh*t. Just three days after dropping her goth rock spoken word anthem “House,” the pop star is back to chronicling the vibrant highs and violent lows of love on her latest track.

“Chains Of Love” made its triumphant debut in the trailer for 2026 film adaptation of Wuthering Heights, which dropped on Nov. 13. The song is a quite the heel-turn from the preceding single, with not a distorted vocal, allusion to death, or horrified scream to be found. Instead, Charli’s latest offering is much more pop-leaning — thanks to its bombastic drums, instantly-memorable melodies, and melancholic orchestra — while still delivering on her earlier promise that the soundtrack will be “entirely opposite of Brat.” In short, it’s pretty much the perfect song to feature in a trailer about the greatest love story ever told.

“Shattering like glass / Yes, they're breaking up my heart / The chains of love are cruel / I shouldn't feel like a prisoner,” she sings in the chorus.

Charli also announced the full Wuthering Heights album drops on Feb. 13, the same day as the film. The project is set to feature 12 new original songs from the artist, including “House” and “Chains Of Love.”

“Wuthering Heights, the album i created for Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel, is available to pre order now. 12 original songs. Yours, 13th February 2026. <3,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Chains Of Love” is available to stream now.