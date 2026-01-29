New Sky Ferreira Music Is On The Way, Thanks To Charli xcx

If you haven’t noticed, it’s Charli xcx Week here at NYLON. The singer-turned-actor has been busy running from premiere to premiere, first for her upcoming Brat-inspired film The Moment, which debuted at Sundance on Jan. 23, followed by the world premiere of Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights on Jan. 28, which Charli provided the music for. Being the film buff that she is, Charli made sure to log the movie on Letterboxd shortly after the credits rolled, but instead of leaving a proper rating, the 33-year-old used it as an opportunity to unveil the track list for the film’s soundtrack. Per Charli’s review, the project will have two features: John Cale, who delivers a creepy spoken word poem on the album’s lead single “House,” and everyone’s favorite twee-era It girl, Sky Ferreira.

The upcoming collab, titled “Eyes Of The World,” will mark the duo’s first collab since 2019’s “Cross You Out,” and Ferreira’s first musical release since appearing on the Babygirl soundtrack in 2024. (Maybe soundtracks are our only hope for getting new Sky Ferreira music these days.) The album features 12 tracks in total, including previously released songs “House,” “Chains Of Love,” and “Wall Of Sound.”

Hawk-eared premiere attendees clocked an unreleased Sky Ferreira track playing outside the theater as fans waited for Margot Robbie and crew to hit the red carpet Wednesday night. In one clip, Ferreira can be heard singing, “You’re gonna love me like I’m already dead” over a dark, sinister instrumental — fitting, giving everything we’ve already heard from the album.

Charli xcx’s Wuthering Heights hits streaming on Feb. 13.