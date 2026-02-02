Boots On the Ground At the 2026 Grammys

Grammys red carpet commentary can only get you so far when you live in New York, so naturally team NYLON is sending one of our own (me) to the frontlines to get the full story. With by-the-minute updates from the carpet, the Patrón suite, and the Kehlani-hosted TAO after-party, I’ll be reporting on all the moments you didn’t see, while also giving you a glimpse into what it’s like to be a guest. So sit back with a glass of your favorite tequila-based cocktail and enjoy.

2:54 P.M.

On our way to the famed Crypto Dot Com arena, listening to Zara Larsson and Selena

3:17 P.M.

We made it to the great big golden trophy in the sky

3:26 P.M.

Was about to step onto the red carpet when the girls checking me in started gasping and whispering. Addison Rae has arrived.

3:29 P.M.

It’s very kind they let everyone whose been relegated to the fake red carpet get a glimpse of the real red carpet before walking the reject circuit

3:30 P.M.

Sombr spotting, looking taller than everyone else on the red carpet

4:10 P.M.

We’ve officially made it to the sponsor lounge, not a great sign that my heels are already killlling me

4:38 P.M.

My gorgina view from the Patrón suite

4:50 P.M.

Trying to figure out who the opening act is based on this set up

4:54 P.M.

You would not know this show starts in six minutes

4:56 P.M.

Sitting up in a fancy suite instead of sitting amongst the people in the crowd is high key giving me a superiority complex

4:58 P.M.

The 68th Grammy awards will begin in two minutes FYI

5:13 P.M.

Sabrina did this because she knows I hate flying

5:33 P.M.

Unless I’m dumb, I don’t think The Marías were performing in the arena?

5:34 P.M.

ADDISON COME TO THE STAGE PLSSS

5:36 P.M.

Okay, I’ve officially been Katseye-pilled

5:48 P.M.

And now I’m Sombr-pilled. Cmon 2005!

5:51 P.M.

Influencers Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion have entered the building Patrón suite

5:58 P.M.

Olivia Dean takes Best New Artist, just as the prophecy (me on It List) foretold

6:00 P.M.

Playing “I Love It” by Icona Pop in between commercials, Charli baby I know you’re here somewhere…..

6:03 P.M.

Can we have one Grammys ceremony where they don’t play “Wake Me Up” by Avicii. Please. I am begging.

6:08 P.M.

Overheard: “is [Justin Bieber] shirtless?? Gag.”

6:09 pm

The definition of a stripped down performance. Excellent.

6:32 P.M.

2025: Lady Gaga premieres her new hit “Abracadabra” and wins the night

2026: Lady Gaga premieres a new version of the Grammy-nominated hit “Abracadabra” and wins the night

6:44 P.M.

I just got to watch Lady Gaga win a Grammy for my favorite album of 2025 omg omg omg

6:50 P.M.

Oh, Bruno Mars is next? Time for a bathroom break.

6:54 P.M.

Joni Mitchell gets the biggest scream out of me

6:55 P.M.

In many ways Charli xcx is the Joni Mitchell of her time……

7:07 P.M.

The crowd is just about ready to burn Trevor Noah’s house down for teasing us with a Bad Bunny performance

7:15 P.M.

This performance is reminding me why Tyler, The Creator is tied with Beyoncé for artist I’ve seen live the most

7:20 P.M.

How many people does it take to clean up Tyler, The Creator’s explosion? The answer is at least 30.

7:42 P.M.

Beyoncé should’ve kicked off act iii with an Ozzy Osborne tribute. Just saying.

8:10 P.M.

CHER SURPRISE GUEST!!!!

8:15 P.M.

I’m here to confirm that Cher did in fact say “the award goes to Luther Vandross”

8:21 P.M.

Very interesting to give Clipse the final performance of the night given…. recent events……

8:34 P.M.

As a Gaga fan, I can concede an AOTY loss to Bad Bunny

8:35 P.M.

Harry Styles and Bad Bunny… two Kendall Jenner exes have now won the Grammy for album of the year

9:30 P.M.

Made it back to the hotel and have changed into jeans and a T-shirt for the afters, I literally never gave a f*ck

10:55 P.M.

Just pulled up to the Kehlani after part at TAO and the line is... astronomically long

11:15 P.M.

Thank goodness I brought my own Doritos to the afters

11:17 P.M.

LA parties, man... all vibes, no substance. There are some people smoking inside though, which is kinda chic

11:18 P.M.

Just rubbed shoulders with the lady of the night and her 15 security guards

11:28 P.M.

All that waiting in line just to leave in 10 minutes. Terrible crowd made it impossible to leave. Rancid vibes all around.

11:57 P.M.

Back at my hotel, have to wake up in three hours to catch my flight back to NYC. That’s showbiz, baby.