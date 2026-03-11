Excellence In It-Girl Casting & 11 More FW26 Fashion-Month Superlatives

How do you measure a month in the fashion universe? We could track miles flown, steps walked, calories ingested (forget that one), or the trends we love, but we’re feeling a bit delirious from all the front-row happenings and 70-look shows. With silliness in mind, we’re recapping the Fall/Winter 2026 season with a yearbook-style superlative group that, yes, touches on the highlights from the first show in New York to the last show in Paris, but also embraces what made it goofy and fun. Fashion can be way too self-serious sometimes, so we’re celebrating what made us laugh, smile, shrug, and come back for more.

We’re taking stock of our favorite front-row star, the best seat-mates of the month, the dresses and skirts you’ll want to buy come September, and the cutest animal-style bag of the season. Keep scrolling to see what random awards we came up with that still carry weight to them, from hair to makeup, bows, and faux fur.

Most Exciting Eveningwear Trend: Squiggles Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Tom Ford, Area Courtesy of Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Tom Ford, Area No offense to any one in particular, but if we see another black bias-cut slip dress as an evening-wear option, we might gouge our eyes out. Our favorite late-night looks had weird ribbons and squiggly lines throughout, like Area’s cassette-tape minidress and Tom Ford’s goth jellyfish.

The Kate Moss Award For Most Moss: Miu Miu, Hermès & Louis Vuitton Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images It was mossy at Hermès, mossy at Miu Miu, and at Louis Vuitton, a Jeremy Hindle-designed futuristic landscape was moss-coded. Everything pointed towards designers wanting to “touch grass.”

Best Use Of Ribbon: Simone Rocha Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Many editors and influencer skipped over London’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it four-day stint, but dropping in for Simone is always worth it. This prize-winning dress was both feminine and deeply unserious, which makes it all the more enchanting.

Best Front Row Guests: Loewe’s Plushies German Larkin Under the creative direction of Jack McCullough and Lazaro Hernandez, Loewe is continuing its streak of being for the art baddies and cool kids. True Whitaker, Sarah Pidgeon, Sissy Spacek, and Hari Nef all sat among Cosima von Bonin-designed sculptures (read: stuffed animals). It’s art, but it’s also, at the end of the day, really fun, as McCullough and Hernandez said via press release: “Humour can be revolutionary, at times the most piercing way to deliver a serious message.”

Most Recession-Indicating Makeup Trend: The Smoky Eye Courtesy of Gucci; Getty Images; Courtesy of Saint Laurent For all of Prada’s subtle glamour, the raccoon eyes they sent down the runway shocked us with its grit. Gucci followed suit, as did Saint Laurent; and when Hermès paired healthy skin with smudged eyes, we knew it was back for good.

The Lisa Frank Award For Excellence In Glitter: Chanel Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not since Karl Lagerfeld have Chanel shows been this fun; Matthieu Blazy knows how to lighten the mood. Not only was this technicolor chainmail section pure mermaid fantasy, but the holographic hair was a breath of fresh air on runways that are dead-set on making models look “natural.” Sometimes, a punch in the gut in the form of glittery hair is just what the doctor ordered.

Quirkiest Use of (Faux) Fur: Stella McCartney Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Shearling, fur, faux fur, whatever it is: It’s everywhere. This season, the ante was upped to figure out how to make it show up in unusual ways. Trim was the way to go, and Stella made great use of faux fur as peplum belts, coat trims, and even on her Falabella bag.

Chameleon Of The Season: Myha’la River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images We extolled her virtues at New York Fashion Week and followed her along to McQueen, and we simply cannot get enough of her bangin’ abs in this Courrèges. Wherever Myha’la went this season, fun and a very her look followed, no matter the occasion.

Class Clowns: Vaquera Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I mean this with all the love in my heart, and designers Patric Dicaprcio and Bryn Taubensee would probably accept the term happily. Their Paris show always lands on the first day of the week, and what fun they’re having. Their collection was chock-full of references to Rudi Gernreich, Cristobal Balenciaga, Nicolas Ghesquière... we could go on, but they took these cues and brought them to new heights. It was weird, it was funny, and it was capital-F Fashion. We want more risk-takers on our schedules next season.

Best Trend For Your Buck: Drop-Waist Skirts Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images We called this out last season when Matthieu Blazy brought the Chanel skirt suit into the 21st century by pulling the waistband down a few inches, and this season, virtually everyone followed suit. Whether in mini denim form at 7 For All Mankind or in the pencil-adjacent way at Marni (pictured here), it’s a sure way to update your wardrobe.

Excellence In It-Girl Casting: Gucci Courtesy of Gucci Demna’s Gucci is hot. His first runway show was an epic undertaking and received both raves and pans — the dream for a provocateur like Demna. The clothes, bags, and shoes were desirable, as was the front-row, but the stars on the runway took the spotlight and ran with it. Gabbriette! EmRata! Sydney Carlson! Vivian Wilson! Kate F*cking Moss! Demna is the premier sociologist of our times.