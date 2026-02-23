Fashion
The Best Front-Row Style At London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026
Here come the Brits.
The second stop on Fashion Month’s tour is none other than London, where American editors were lucky to escape a generational snowstorm and British editors welcomed national and international fans alike to their front rows. The English capital is maintaining its reputation as an incubator for emerging talent, with enough fresh new blood making a name for themselves to keep the trend cycle and creative energy going for more than a week.
We’ll be taking stock of the runways for our trend reports and fashion-month superlatives later on, but for now, our attention is turned to the front rows at the shows, where royalty mingles with designers and other must-know faces across fashion, art, music, and film. The BAFTAs taking place the same weekend as the runways made for some movie magic with spectacuarly well-dressed folks hitting the step and repeat. Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from the week.
Alexa Chung at Malone Souliers
Rashida Jones at Erdem
Lily James at Erdem
Keira Knightley at Erdem
Tish Weinstock at Mithridate
Lila Moss at Conner Ives
Kim Cattrall at Conner Ives
Alexa Chung at Simone Rocha
Carlos O’Connell and Josephine de la Baume at Simone Rocha
Chloe Fineman at Simone Rocha
Holly Humberstone at Simone Rocha
Julia Hobbs at Simone Rocha
Paloma Elsesser at Simone Rocha
Alexa Chung at Burberry
PinkPantheress at Burberry
Lila Moss at Burberry
Devon Lee Carlson at Burberry
Sydney Carlson at Burberry
Tyriq Withers at Burberry
Kate Moss at Burberry
Simone Ashley at Burberry
Daisy Edgar-Jones at Burberry
Camille Rowe at Burberry
Olivia Dean at Burberry
Marisa Abela at Burberry
Myha’la at Burberry
Rina Lipa at Burberry
Little Simz at Burberry
Mia Regan at Burberry
