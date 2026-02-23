The Best Front-Row Style At London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026

The second stop on Fashion Month’s tour is none other than London, where American editors were lucky to escape a generational snowstorm and British editors welcomed national and international fans alike to their front rows. The English capital is maintaining its reputation as an incubator for emerging talent, with enough fresh new blood making a name for themselves to keep the trend cycle and creative energy going for more than a week.

We’ll be taking stock of the runways for our trend reports and fashion-month superlatives later on, but for now, our attention is turned to the front rows at the shows, where royalty mingles with designers and other must-know faces across fashion, art, music, and film. The BAFTAs taking place the same weekend as the runways made for some movie magic with spectacuarly well-dressed folks hitting the step and repeat. Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from the week.

Alexa Chung at Malone Souliers Carlo Paloni/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rashida Jones at Erdem Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Lily James at Erdem Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Keira Knightley at Erdem Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Tish Weinstock at Mithridate Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Lila Moss at Conner Ives Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Kim Cattrall at Conner Ives Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Chung at Simone Rocha Darren Gerrish

Carlos O’Connell and Josephine de la Baume at Simone Rocha Darren Gerrish

Chloe Fineman at Simone Rocha Darren Gerrish

Holly Humberstone at Simone Rocha Darren Gerrish

Julia Hobbs at Simone Rocha Darren Garrish

Paloma Elsesser at Simone Rocha Darren Gerrish

Alexa Chung at Burberry Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

PinkPantheress at Burberry Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

Lila Moss at Burberry Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Devon Lee Carlson at Burberry Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Sydney Carlson at Burberry Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Tyriq Withers at Burberry Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Kate Moss at Burberry Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Simone Ashley at Burberry Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones at Burberry Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camille Rowe at Burberry Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

Olivia Dean at Burberry Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

Marisa Abela at Burberry Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Myha’la at Burberry Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Rina Lipa at Burberry Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Little Simz at Burberry Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Mia Regan at Burberry Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images