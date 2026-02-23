LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Alexa Chung attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week Febr...
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best Front-Row Style At London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026

Here come the Brits.

by Kevin LeBlanc
Updated: 
Originally Published: 

The second stop on Fashion Month’s tour is none other than London, where American editors were lucky to escape a generational snowstorm and British editors welcomed national and international fans alike to their front rows. The English capital is maintaining its reputation as an incubator for emerging talent, with enough fresh new blood making a name for themselves to keep the trend cycle and creative energy going for more than a week.

We’ll be taking stock of the runways for our trend reports and fashion-month superlatives later on, but for now, our attention is turned to the front rows at the shows, where royalty mingles with designers and other must-know faces across fashion, art, music, and film. The BAFTAs taking place the same weekend as the runways made for some movie magic with spectacuarly well-dressed folks hitting the step and repeat. Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from the week.

Alexa Chung at Malone Souliers

Carlo Paloni/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rashida Jones at Erdem

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Lily James at Erdem

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Keira Knightley at Erdem

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Tish Weinstock at Mithridate

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Lila Moss at Conner Ives

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Kim Cattrall at Conner Ives

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Chung at Simone Rocha

Darren Gerrish

Carlos O’Connell and Josephine de la Baume at Simone Rocha

Darren Gerrish

Chloe Fineman at Simone Rocha

Darren Gerrish

Holly Humberstone at Simone Rocha

Darren Gerrish

Julia Hobbs at Simone Rocha

Darren Garrish

Paloma Elsesser at Simone Rocha

Darren Gerrish

Alexa Chung at Burberry

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

PinkPantheress at Burberry

Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

Lila Moss at Burberry

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Devon Lee Carlson at Burberry

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Sydney Carlson at Burberry

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Tyriq Withers at Burberry

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Kate Moss at Burberry

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Simone Ashley at Burberry

Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones at Burberry

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camille Rowe at Burberry

Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

Olivia Dean at Burberry

Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

Marisa Abela at Burberry

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Myha’la at Burberry

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Rina Lipa at Burberry

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Little Simz at Burberry

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Mia Regan at Burberry

Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

