Ru-Veals & Rosary Shoes: Myha’la Takes NYLON To The McQueen Show

The name on everyone’s lips this Fashion Month is... Myha’la. (At least on our lips.) The mononymous actress celebrated the release of the fourth season of Industry by going on a greatest-hits tour of New York Fashion Week’s front row (Tory! Calvin! Marc!), and quickly followed it up with similarly stunt-y appearances in Paris. Her abs at Courrèges were instantly covetable (and she wore the best look at the show), and for the McQueen show, she went a little more demure but nonetheless enchanting.

Myha’la is a fashion nerd through and through, so when she got her hands on the rosary-beaded thong sandals from McQueen Spring/Summer 2003 — the same shoes Rosalía wore in the “Berghain” music video — she was as giddy as you could imagine. Her outfit was marching-band member but make it fashion, with epaulets, a white collar, and a laced bag for good measure. You can tell Myha’la gets fashion because her glam is never a distraction to the ‘fit: She kept her makeup barely-there, only accenting what God gave her (including those perfect brows and a beauty mark or two). See what gags and trends our front-row princess and her husband Armando Rivera saw at McQueen, below.

Courtesy of Myha'la

Courtesy of Myha'la “Accenting my beauty marks ;)”

Courtesy of Myha'la “Bestie Dre-hair extraordinaire!!!”

Courtesy of Myha'la “Dre got my baby right too, swoon.”

Courtesy of Myha'la “Britt, stylist perfectionism in action!”

Courtesy of Myha'la “Detalles. Perfecto.”

Courtesy of Myha'la “So happy this shoe has made it back into the ether. Patiently waiting to buy these.”

Courtesy of Myha'la “Time for the show!”

Courtesy of Myha'la “Beautiful pink curtains created the most romantic backdrop!”

Courtesy of Myha'la “My feet and my seat.”

Courtesy of Myha'la “Clutching my clutch, hut hut HIKE.”

Courtesy of Myha'la “One of my fave shoes of the collection on one of my fave models Alex Consani x”

Courtesy of Myha'la “Another gorg shoe. Love the bow accent with very elegant and sexy straps. Wedges are BACK.”

Courtesy of Myha'la “Big bows also very back.”