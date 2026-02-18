Myha'la Is The Front-Row Fashion Darling We Deserve

The front row at fashion shows is no longer a gathering of industry insiders: It’s a mishmash of influencers, press, buyers, TikTokers, and yes, celebrities. Seeing what brands align with what A-listers is naturally very much in our interest, and the front rows of New York Fashion Week showed who was firmly team Ralph (Lana Del Rey) and who was team Calvin (Dakota Johnson, Jennie). One girl on everyone’s wishlist this season was Myha’la, the HBO darling turned fashion fixation with a list of designers knocking at her door longer than Harper’s stint with Otto Mostyn on Industry.

Myha’la has graced the front rows at a host of major shows this season, turning up in a metallic party dress at Marc Jacobs, a sheer polka-dot number to sit next to Mary Beth Barone and Marcello Hernandez at Tory Burch, and a pom-pom-tasseled dress (worn with the best heels of the week) at Calvin Klein Collection. She’s also been a Miu Miu girl for a few years now, and popped out at their latest edition of Women’s Tales in a gingham car coat with a freakishly high collar. She’s not only at the right places, she’s in the right clothes, and slips in and out of archetypes as she pleases. Her chameleonic nature as an actress extends to how she gets dressed: A through-line of minimalism is evident, but her diverse glam and styling choices prove she understands the designer (and occasion) behind the invite.

Her fashion choices beyond the front row in the last six weeks alone have proved this. One minute, it’s strict and boyish at Thom Browne; the next, it’s seductive, feminine, and intelligent in custom Miu Miu or 365-partygirl-indebted Saint Laurent at Charli xcx’s Grammys afterparty. She’s a woman who understands her body and also revels in the opportunity to play with fashion. This whimsy is what feels missing from many celebrity-brand linkups: It often feels the star doesn’t look at their outfit more than five seconds before hitting the red carpet and sitting at the runway. Myha’la walks the walk and never wears anything that isn’t aligned with her deceptively simple brand of sex appeal.

We’ve been Myha’la stans over here for a minute — few can pull off leather aprons, mononyms, or pixie cuts like her — but 2026 promises to be her year. The fourth season of Industry is rewriting the show completely, and her performance as the high-flying, slightly mentally deranged Harper Stern has never been better. Her star turn as a fashion darling is also striking a delicate balance, one we look forward to with every new Instagram post or Getty Images appearance. Keep us on our Kiki-platform-boot-covered toes, Myha’la.