Fashion
The Best Afterparty Looks At The 2026 Grammys
The girls showed up and showed out for their trophy-winning friends.
The 2026 Grammys ceremony felt particularly sluggish this year, even with a much-deserved Bad Bunny win at the end and knockout performances by Lady Gaga and Tyler, The Creator. While the East Coast music fans went to sleep just before midnight, the Los Angeles girls and gays were getting ready to sit in the glam chair or slip into something more fitting for a Chateau Marmont appearance. Because while the day of the Grammys takes about three calendar weeks to occur, the night is short, sweet, and full of options for a 1 a.m. twirl.
On the docket this year were some usual suspects like Vas J. Morgan’s party and Universal Music’s bash, and some of our favorite musical acts hosted their own fetes for a change. Charli xcx shut down the Bar Marmont with Saint Laurent and W Magazine, and Kehlani went full 2016 with a TAO party. In between the double air-kisses and champagne were some equally bubbly and flirty looks, with yes, lots of Saint Laurent in West Hollywood, but some more fun, sparkly, and flash-catching dresses worthy of a closer look.
Olivia Dean
In Chanel
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
At the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.
Charli xcx
In Saint Laurent at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.
Teyana Taylor
In Saint Laurent at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.
Lorde
Gabbriette
In Saint Laurent at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.
Katseye
Adéla
In Saint Laurent at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.
Tate McRae
In Ludovic de Saint Sernin at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.
Lola Young
Tove Lo
In Saint Laurent at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.
Grace Van Patten
In Saint Laurent at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.
Troye Sivan
Sombr
In custom Valentino at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.
Kaia Gerber
Hunter Schafer
In Prada at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.
Devon Lee Carlson
In Saint Laurent at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.
Cara Delevingne
Myha’la
At the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.
Suki Waterhouse
Tinashe
Connor Storrie
In Saint Laurent at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.