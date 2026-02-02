The Best Afterparty Looks At The 2026 Grammys

The girls showed up and showed out for their trophy-winning friends.

The 2026 Grammys ceremony felt particularly sluggish this year, even with a much-deserved Bad Bunny win at the end and knockout performances by Lady Gaga and Tyler, The Creator. While the East Coast music fans went to sleep just before midnight, the Los Angeles girls and gays were getting ready to sit in the glam chair or slip into something more fitting for a Chateau Marmont appearance. Because while the day of the Grammys takes about three calendar weeks to occur, the night is short, sweet, and full of options for a 1 a.m. twirl.

On the docket this year were some usual suspects like Vas J. Morgan’s party and Universal Music’s bash, and some of our favorite musical acts hosted their own fetes for a change. Charli xcx shut down the Bar Marmont with Saint Laurent and W Magazine, and Kehlani went full 2016 with a TAO party. In between the double air-kisses and champagne were some equally bubbly and flirty looks, with yes, lots of Saint Laurent in West Hollywood, but some more fun, sparkly, and flash-catching dresses worthy of a closer look.

Olivia Dean

In Chanel

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

At the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.

Charli xcx

In Saint Laurent at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.

Teyana Taylor

In Saint Laurent at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.

Lorde

Gabbriette

In Saint Laurent at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.

Katseye

Adéla

In Saint Laurent at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.

Tate McRae

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.

Lola Young

Tove Lo

In Saint Laurent at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.

Grace Van Patten

In Saint Laurent at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.

Troye Sivan

Sombr

In custom Valentino at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.

Kaia Gerber

Hunter Schafer

In Prada at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.

Devon Lee Carlson

In Saint Laurent at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.

Cara Delevingne

Myha’la

At the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.

Suki Waterhouse

Tinashe

Connor Storrie

In Saint Laurent at the W Magazine, Charli xcx, and Saint Laurent afterparty.