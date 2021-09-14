Kehlani has officially announced their third album, Blue Water Road, with the release of a new trailer. “Coming out of the rubble of It Was Good Until It Wasn’t and into the light, on to the road,” the Oakland-born singer wrote on Twitter. “Let’s have fun.”

In the teaser, an injured Kehlani drags herself down a country road, her leg broken and bleeding. A dragonfly follows her, bursting into flames in her hands before emerging into a bigger, shadowy figure.

According to the trailer, the album will arrive sometime this winter. Kehlani’s last album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, was released in May of 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, and included singles "Toxic," "Everybody Business," and "F&MU." Kehlani also remixed “Buy U A Drank” with the legendary T-Pain, and was featured on Kiana Ledé’s sultry anthem “Ur Best Friend.” With the release of Blue Water Road imminent, winter is looking like it’ll be a little less cold.

Watch the trailer for Blue Water Road below: