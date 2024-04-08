Culture

The 30 Best Celebrity Party Moments At Chateau Marmont

If these walls could talk...

There’s an old Hollywood adage that goes, “If you want to be seen, go to the Beverly Hills Hotel. If you don’t want to be seen, go to Chateau Marmont.”

Since opening its doors in West Hollywood in 1929, the legendary hotel has earned a reputation as the place for a star-studded bash. Leonardo DiCaprio had his 21st birthday there in 1995 (and allegedly filmed the whole thing). It was also, famously, where It Girls party, from Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, and Kim Kardashian, to Zendaya and Kaia Gerber in more recent years.

Ahead, see the best celebrity party moments in Chateau Marmont’s storied history.

Claudia Schiffer

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

At the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary Benefit on Nov. 6, 1993.

Pamela Anderson

Chris Weeks/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

At Red Herring’s Los Angeles launch party, on April 4, 2000.

Scarlett Johansson

Jaimie Trueblood/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Oscars Beauty Buffet hosted by Allure on March 22, 2003.

Simon LeBon & Gwen Stefani

Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

At a Duran Duran concert after-party on July 15, 2003.

Kate Bosworth & Michelle Trachtenberg

Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party on Sept. 23, 2004.

Eve

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

At HBO’s annual pre-Golden Globes party on Jan. 15, 2005.

Mischa Barton & Rachel Bilson

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

At a Lucky Magazine party celebrating Bilson as their September cover girl with a night of cocktails and dancing on Aug. 9, 2005.

Chloë Sevigny

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

At HBO's annual pre-Golden Globes private reception on Jan. 16, 2006.

Mischa Barton

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At an after-party for Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette hosted by Chanel on Sept. 26, 2006.

Zooey Deschanel

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

At a cocktail party for Gucci on Jan. 12, 2007.

Ashley & Mary-Kate Olsen

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

At HBO's annual pre-Golden Globes reception on Jan. 13, 2007.

Brittany Murphy

L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

At Juicy Couture’s “day of indulgences” event on June 18, 2007.

Paris & Nicky Hilton

Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Lucky Magazine and Foley + Corinna's resort collection launch on July 25, 2007.

Kim Kardashian, Brittny Gastineau & Gabrielle Union

Charley Gallay/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Carrera Vintage Sunglasses LA launch party on May 7, 2009.

Lindsay Lohan

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At GQ’s Men Of The Year party on Nov. 18, 2009.

Zoe Saldaña

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Golden Globes party hosted by T Magazine and Dom Perignon on Jan. 15, 2010.

Gisele Bündchen

L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

At Juicy Couture’s “day of indulgences” shopping suite on Oct. 1, 2010.

Rihanna

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

At GQ’s Men Of The Year Party on Nov. 13, 2012.

Hailey Bieber & Kylie Jenner

Chris Weeks/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Opening Ceremony and Calvin Klein Jeans' celebration launch of the #mycalvins denim series on April 23, 2015.

Zendaya

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At W Magazine’s Best Performances Golden Globes party with Audi and Dom Perignon on Jan. 7, 2016.

Kristen Stewart & St. Vincent

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund show and tea presented by Kate Spade New York on Oct. 26, 2016.

Zendaya

Billy Farrell/BFA.com/Shutterstock

At a dinner hosted by Garage magazine and Law Roach in honor of Simone Leigh on Nov. 20, 2019.

Sydney Sweeney & Madeline Brewer

Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock

At the release party for the short film Abracashoes! on Jan. 31, 2020.

Rihanna

Frank Vaquez/London Entertainment/Shutterstock

At Jay-Z and Beyonce's Oscar Party on March 28, 2022.

Maude Apatow

Zack Whitford/BFA.com/Shutterstock

At the opening of Loewe’s Rodeo Drive boutique on Nov. 17, 2022.

Emma Chamberlain

Zack Whitford/BFA.com/Shutterstock

At the opening of Loewe’s Rodeo Drive boutique on Nov. 17, 2022.

Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At W Magazine's annual Best Performances Party on Feb. 24, 2023.

Addison Rae

Roger Kisby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At W Magazine's annual Best Performances Party on Jan. 5, 2024.

Ayo Edebiri, Molly Gordon, & Rachel Sennott

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At W Magazine's annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on Jan. 5, 2024.

Caroline Polachek

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the after-party for the opera Last Days on Feb. 6, 2024.