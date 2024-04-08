The 30 Best Celebrity Party Moments At Chateau Marmont

There’s an old Hollywood adage that goes, “If you want to be seen, go to the Beverly Hills Hotel. If you don’t want to be seen, go to Chateau Marmont.”

Since opening its doors in West Hollywood in 1929, the legendary hotel has earned a reputation as the place for a star-studded bash. Leonardo DiCaprio had his 21st birthday there in 1995 (and allegedly filmed the whole thing). It was also, famously, where It Girls party, from Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, and Kim Kardashian, to Zendaya and Kaia Gerber in more recent years.

Ahead, see the best celebrity party moments in Chateau Marmont’s storied history.

Claudia Schiffer Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary Benefit on Nov. 6, 1993.

Pamela Anderson Chris Weeks/Hulton Archive/Getty Images At Red Herring’s Los Angeles launch party, on April 4, 2000.

Scarlett Johansson Jaimie Trueblood/WireImage/Getty Images At the Oscars Beauty Buffet hosted by Allure on March 22, 2003.

Simon LeBon & Gwen Stefani Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images At a Duran Duran concert after-party on July 15, 2003.

Kate Bosworth & Michelle Trachtenberg Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images At the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party on Sept. 23, 2004.

Eve Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images At HBO’s annual pre-Golden Globes party on Jan. 15, 2005.

Mischa Barton & Rachel Bilson Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images At a Lucky Magazine party celebrating Bilson as their September cover girl with a night of cocktails and dancing on Aug. 9, 2005.

Chloë Sevigny Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images At HBO's annual pre-Golden Globes private reception on Jan. 16, 2006.

Mischa Barton Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At an after-party for Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette hosted by Chanel on Sept. 26, 2006.

Zooey Deschanel Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock At a cocktail party for Gucci on Jan. 12, 2007.

Ashley & Mary-Kate Olsen Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images At HBO's annual pre-Golden Globes reception on Jan. 13, 2007.

Brittany Murphy L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images At Juicy Couture’s “day of indulgences” event on June 18, 2007.

Paris & Nicky Hilton Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images At the Lucky Magazine and Foley + Corinna's resort collection launch on July 25, 2007.

Kim Kardashian, Brittny Gastineau & Gabrielle Union Charley Gallay/WireImage/Getty Images At the Carrera Vintage Sunglasses LA launch party on May 7, 2009.

Lindsay Lohan Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At GQ’s Men Of The Year party on Nov. 18, 2009.

Zoe Saldaña Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Golden Globes party hosted by T Magazine and Dom Perignon on Jan. 15, 2010.

Gisele Bündchen L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images At Juicy Couture’s “day of indulgences” shopping suite on Oct. 1, 2010.

Rihanna Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At GQ’s Men Of The Year Party on Nov. 13, 2012.

Hailey Bieber & Kylie Jenner Chris Weeks/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Opening Ceremony and Calvin Klein Jeans' celebration launch of the #mycalvins denim series on April 23, 2015.

Zendaya Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At W Magazine’s Best Performances Golden Globes party with Audi and Dom Perignon on Jan. 7, 2016.

Kristen Stewart & St. Vincent Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund show and tea presented by Kate Spade New York on Oct. 26, 2016.

Zendaya Billy Farrell/BFA.com/Shutterstock At a dinner hosted by Garage magazine and Law Roach in honor of Simone Leigh on Nov. 20, 2019.

Sydney Sweeney & Madeline Brewer Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock At the release party for the short film Abracashoes! on Jan. 31, 2020.

Rihanna Frank Vaquez/London Entertainment/Shutterstock At Jay-Z and Beyonce's Oscar Party on March 28, 2022.

Maude Apatow Zack Whitford/BFA.com/Shutterstock At the opening of Loewe’s Rodeo Drive boutique on Nov. 17, 2022.

Emma Chamberlain Zack Whitford/BFA.com/Shutterstock At the opening of Loewe’s Rodeo Drive boutique on Nov. 17, 2022.

Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At W Magazine's annual Best Performances Party on Feb. 24, 2023.

Addison Rae Roger Kisby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At W Magazine's annual Best Performances Party on Jan. 5, 2024.

Ayo Edebiri, Molly Gordon, & Rachel Sennott Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At W Magazine's annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on Jan. 5, 2024.