Lana Del Rey Loves To Cook Now

Lana Del Rey has found her prince charming white feather hawk tail deer hunter — and she wants everyone to know it. On the new track of the same name, the singer details her new life with husband Jeremy Dufrene, and it’s far from what you’d expect from a pop star.

“He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter / Likes to keep me cool in the hot breeze summer / Likes to push me on this green John Deere mower / I know you wish you had a man like him, it's such a bummer” she sings in the opening verse. It’s a level of devotion you only get with a love-at-first-sight meeting like Del Rey’s:

“When I met him, like an arrow / Like a bird in the heart, like a sparrow / In the dark snap, crackle, pop / We're a match, he's just in my bone marrow.”

In case you forgot, the singer was slated to release an album called Stove last month but never got around to it (relatable). Now we know where the name comes from; in the pre-chorus, Del Rey asks her betrothed, “I wanted to know if I could use your stove / To cook somethin' up for you.” If that sentiment sets off the trad-wife alarm in your head, perhaps the next line with shed some light on how she got to this place: “You are positively voodoo, everything that you do / Did you know exactly how magical you are?” She is under his spell and she knows it (he is from Louisiana, after all), whether or not she wants to be saved is a different story.

The kitchen imagery doesn’t end there: “Take my hand off the stove, hun / Yelling, ‘Yoo-hoo, dinner's almost done’ / Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, I imagine you do / Know how absolutely wonderful that you are,” she sings in the second half of the chorus, only this time, she’s using it to signify the end of her attraction to toxic love. She’s done putting herself in harmful situations, and instead she’s learning how to heal.

Though she hasn’t fully abandoned her old ways — in the second verse she equates her relationship to an addiction, singing, “I got a nicotine patch for the summer” — it’s safe to say that married life has completely changed her life. “Everyone knows I had some trouble / But it's been three summers / I know it's strange to see me cooking / For my husband,” she says, acknowledging her unexpected change in behavior. It’s an especially shocking about-face considering she admits to being “absolutely bad” with an oven shortly after, but perhaps her years of playing around on the stovetop are to blame.

“White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter” is available to stream now.