The Loewe Foundation’s Craft Prize Finalists Are Here

Fashion Month is still rearing its beautiful, multicolored head, but in the art world, gala and biennial season is upon the global glitterati. Loewe is getting their ducks in a row for their Fall/Winter 2026 runway and sorting out the Loewe Foundation’s annual Craft Prize finalists. Today, they narrowed down the entry pool to 30 lucky artisans, who will be whittled down further at the prize ceremony in May.

For those not in the art-world know, Loewe’s beginnings as a craft-forward label come from their workshop beginnings in 1846, when artists and craftspeople from across disciplines descended on Madrid to collaborate on art-meets-fashion and fashion-meets-art. The Loewe Foundation Craft Prize was founded by Jonathan Anderson during his decade-long stint at Loewe in 2016, and has invited makers of all kinds (think: pottery, weaving, ceramicists, jewelers, welders, glass-blowers, loom-spinners) to submit in hopes of winning a prize.

This year’s finalists are as diverse as Loewe’s bag and shoe offerings; there are pieces for all tastes and persuasions. As said via press release, the grouping this year “have approached making as a careful negotiation between balance, instability and tension.” Fitting for a year with such chaos happening all around us, which reflects beautifully in the group that includes the United States’ Jane Yang-D’Haene and her asymmetrical, textural jar.

Other highlights include hand-knitted vessels by Gjertrud Hals of Norway, a psychedelic woven tapestry made in collaboration with the Frafra communities in Ghana, and a blown-glass black lacquered box that feels like a Dune set piece come to life. The competition is just as intense as the craft processes that went into making all these works of art, and for the first time, new Loewe creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez will join the jury of esteemed makers and critics. The winners and two special mentions will be announced on May 12, and all 30 finalists’ works will be on display at the National Gallery Singapore from May 13 to June 14.