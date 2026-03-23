25 Years Later, Kylie Minogue’s “Come Into My World” Inspires A New Chanel 25 Campaign

Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel has a magical musical component that we can’t help but eat up. For his debut show, it was “Rhythm Is A Dancer” that swept us off our feet, and for the Fall/Winter 2026 runway, “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga provided the dose of old-fashioned fun the catwalks of Paris were in need of. Now, in the latest Chanel 25 campaign starring Margot Robbie, Chanel is paying homage to the legendary Kylie Minogue and her “Come Into My World” music video, 25 years after its release.

Late last year, Chanel went all-in on New York with a Michel Gondry-directed teaser for their Metiers d’Art show in the city. It starred A$AP Rocky and Margaret Qualley as the tweed-clad couple of every downtown girl’s dreams, and ended with them in the subway where the show took place. For the latest campaign also directed by Gondry, it’s an all-Aussie affair, with longtime Chanel lady Margot Robbie showing off the cuter, smaller version of the Chanel 25 handbag in a pitch-perfect recreation of Minogue’s now-infamous music video — and of course Minogue makes an appearance in the campaign video. Now we know why she was front-row at her first Chanel show in almost 20 years earlier this month.

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If you’re in any way familiar with Minogue, you probably know her “Come Into My World” music video, which features the singer stomping around Paris singing the anthem. As the video progresses, Minogue seems to duplicate until there are several Kylies strutting their stuff on the boulevards of Paris. In a bit of genius, Blazy and company at Chanel took pain-staking steps to recreate a Parisian street for Robbie to waltz around in while Minogue sings in a pink sweater and jeans. Robbie’s alter egos all have different Chanel 25 bags, of course. It’s a smart way to show off the color-ways without shoving it in your face, and a wonderful homage to Paris, pop music, and of course, Kylie Minogue, whose music video is widely considered one of the best of the modern pop era.

The Chanel 25 bag was introduced last year and has found its way onto the shoulders of contemporary pop girls like Jennie, Dua Lipa, Tate McRae, and Gracie Abrams, beloved for its many exterior pockets and sleek, slim shape that fits snugly underneath ones arm. The smaller version is a smart update for a true all-day moment, and now comes in covetable colors like a striking gold or cutesy pink. As the campaign pictures prove, it goes just as well with jeans and a tank top as it does a little black dress. The most important component, though, is strutting with Kylie Minogue in your headphones as you swing your handbag down the street.