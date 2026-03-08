Justine Skye’s Balenciaga Day, Through Her Eyes

By now, you’ve probably seen videos of Rachel Sennott and Hudson Williams being silly and hot at the Balenciaga show — wherever Williams go, hundreds of cameras follow. But the front row was more stacked than you can imagine, and luckily, we had Justine Skye ready to snap pictures for us from the main event. Skye is on the promotional circuit for her EP, Candy, which we’ve added to our list of must-stream projects releasing Mar. 27. She’s already dropped “Thong” and “Yap,” two dance-driven records made with the likes of her good pal Kaytranada, and it’s clear Skye is here to help us get back on the real-life dance floor in 2026.

When in the throes of pre-release mania, why not take a detour and sit front-row at a show in Paris covered in feathers? Skye chose a cropped white look, a great choice to stand out from all the black-leather-clad folks in the front row, and one that led to some makeup experimentation. While the feathers on the eyelash didn’t work out, her cut crease surely did — and could probably be seen from a few boulevards away, even in the Parisian night. See how Skye does day-of eating and skin prepping, plus which red-hot looks from the runway we might see her in next season.

Courtesy of Justine Skye

Courtesy of Justine Skye “111Skin under-eye patches are a necessity before any major event.”

Courtesy of Justine Skye “So initially I wanted to do a little feather on the lash to go with the outfit but… it wasn’t working out the way I wanted.”

Courtesy of Justine Skye “So we went with this white shadow situation!”

Courtesy of Justine Skye “Caviar, salmon, veggies, Coke Zero fruit plate, and crème brûlée.”

Courtesy of Justine Skye “I don’t really take much in my bag when I go to shows. I had my lipliner, some lip moisture, my roll on oil perfume, and matches for some reason haha.”

Courtesy of Justine Skye

Courtesy of Justine Skye “I actually loved my look so much, I felt like a swan! 🦢”

Courtesy of Justine Skye “Me at my seat waiting for the show to start.”

Courtesy of Justine Skye “The boots are sooo good.”

Courtesy of Justine Skye “Love a sparkly dress moment.”

Courtesy of Justine Skye “Really feeling all the vibrant leather jackets that were in the show.”

Courtesy of Justine Skye “This is very me.”