Bella Hadid, Justine Skye & More Wrap Up The Summer-Party Circuit
And the accessory of the summer gets its ultimate endorsement.
Maybe it’s the lack of Internet in the places we’ve visited, or maybe it’s the personal growth we’re experiencing, but our FOMO this August was remarkably low. As we settled for East Coast summers in place of opulent Euro summers, we came to the realization that staying local might actually be better — not just on our wallets, but in terms of squeezing out every bit of PTO we get. If you, however, didn’t scratch your travel itch, you’re in luck. We have end-of-summer dispatches from Ibiza, Tokyo, California, and New York, where some of our faves gathered one last time before the Great Pre-September Recharge (trademark pending). See our favorite late-summer party pics from across the globe below.
Orebella Gets A New Sister
Eternal Roots is Bella Hadid’s latest scent in the arsenal of essential-oil based fragrances, and to celebrate the lychee-and-birch scent, Bella hosted a backyard picnic with family and close friends (and cemented the arm cuff as the accessory trend of the summer).
Fleur Du Mal Touches Down In Brooklyn
The hottest lingerie brand of the moment (just ask Kylie Jenner or Charli XCX) planted roots in Williamsburg, and celebrated with everyone’s favorite North Brooklyn pizzeria, Roberta’s. A custom aphrodisiac pizza was concocted, which guests of the opening like Amber Mark nibbled on while perusing the brand’s new offerings.
Jacques Marie Mage Finds Its New Home In Tokyo
The fine eyewear purveyors settled down in Omotesandō, and opened the new boutique in style where guests including Lou Doillon were treated to a surprise set by Kim Gordon before dinner. Gordon later tried on the brand’s new lenses made in honor of Marianne Faithfull.
Burberry Enters The US Open Chat
The Brits descended on New York with a little help from campaign face Jack Draper and U.S. tennis star Tommy Paul for a pre-tournament dinner, where friends like Tinx, Paige Lorenze, Tefi, and Mary Beth Barone caught up over sour-cream-and-onion martinis.
Justine Skye Shuts Down Euro Summer In Style
The singer’s 30th birthday was a great excuse to get her friends to Ibiza, where El Silencio was her private dance floor for a night. Friends of Justine’s Tyrell Hampton and Younes Bendjima came out to enjoy the last whispers of summer.