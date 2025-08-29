Maybe it’s the lack of Internet in the places we’ve visited, or maybe it’s the personal growth we’re experiencing, but our FOMO this August was remarkably low. As we settled for East Coast summers in place of opulent Euro summers, we came to the realization that staying local might actually be better — not just on our wallets, but in terms of squeezing out every bit of PTO we get. If you, however, didn’t scratch your travel itch, you’re in luck. We have end-of-summer dispatches from Ibiza, Tokyo, California, and New York, where some of our faves gathered one last time before the Great Pre-September Recharge (trademark pending). See our favorite late-summer party pics from across the globe below.

Orebella Gets A New Sister

Eternal Roots is Bella Hadid’s latest scent in the arsenal of essential-oil based fragrances, and to celebrate the lychee-and-birch scent, Bella hosted a backyard picnic with family and close friends (and cemented the arm cuff as the accessory trend of the summer).

Diggzy Diggzy Diggzy Diggzy 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Fleur Du Mal Touches Down In Brooklyn

The hottest lingerie brand of the moment (just ask Kylie Jenner or Charli XCX) planted roots in Williamsburg, and celebrated with everyone’s favorite North Brooklyn pizzeria, Roberta’s. A custom aphrodisiac pizza was concocted, which guests of the opening like Amber Mark nibbled on while perusing the brand’s new offerings.

Amber Mark Courtesy of Fleur du Mal Courtesy of Fleur du Mal Courtesy of Fleur du Mal Courtesy of Fleur du Mal 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Jacques Marie Mage Finds Its New Home In Tokyo

The fine eyewear purveyors settled down in Omotesandō, and opened the new boutique in style where guests including Lou Doillon were treated to a surprise set by Kim Gordon before dinner. Gordon later tried on the brand’s new lenses made in honor of Marianne Faithfull.

Kim Gordon Chikashi Suzuki Jérôme Mage, Kim Gordon Chikashi Suzuki Lou Doillon Chikashi Suzuki Chikashi Suzuki 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Burberry Enters The US Open Chat

The Brits descended on New York with a little help from campaign face Jack Draper and U.S. tennis star Tommy Paul for a pre-tournament dinner, where friends like Tinx, Paige Lorenze, Tefi, and Mary Beth Barone caught up over sour-cream-and-onion martinis.

Tommy Paul, Jack Draper Courtesy of Burberry Paige Lorenze Courtesy of Burberry Tinx Courtesy of Burberry Mary Beth Barone Courtesy of Burberry 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Justine Skye Shuts Down Euro Summer In Style

The singer’s 30th birthday was a great excuse to get her friends to Ibiza, where El Silencio was her private dance floor for a night. Friends of Justine’s Tyrell Hampton and Younes Bendjima came out to enjoy the last whispers of summer.