Whether you’ve been out East or just opened your For You Page the last few weeks, you already know: peak partying in Montauk has reached new heights. And right at the forefront? Mary Lou’s Montauk.

What started as an exclusive hospitality concept inspired by Palm Beach in the ‘70s has now expanded into a fully formed restaurant-meets-entertainment-hub in Montauk, NY. With resident creative directors like Sofi Tukker and music Kygo’s Palm Tree Crew as a recent investor, the spot has become the go-to place for fresh sounds (Julia Sandstorm is often there spinning tracks), a bouge-y menu (braised short rib and caviar nuggets, anyone?), and just about every It Girl Out East.

Upon entering the lounge’s dusty rose and green mural walls, you step into an energy reminiscent of Studio 54’s glamour and chaos, designed exclusively for Montauk roots. The spot is shoulder-to-shoulder every night with guests dressed in everything from sparkles and sheer floor-length gowns, protecting every sip of the evening’s headline cocktail: a Saint James Iced Tea Limoncello in crystal coupes. Past the velvet ropes into Mary Lou’s Member section (their take on a VIP), you’re folded into leopard-lined sofas with bottle service and bespoke entertainment – fireworks and sword swallowing included.

Dancing under the disco lights at its recent opening party were NYC’s usual West Village lineup, this time taking center stage on West Lake Drive: Remi Bader, Serena Kerrigan, Kendra Bailey, and a slew of Bachelor boys, omnipresent in Montauk this summer especially, and more, dancing well into the early evening. After all, Montauk may close before midnight – but Mary Lou’s stays open past 2 a.m.

1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

Anna Watt

1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

Photographs by @annawatt_