EmRata Is The Host With The Most (Gucci)

It’s the slowest season of the year for goings-on as social butterflies briefly recharge in their preferred cocoons — Euro-summer jaunts, Maine cabins, air-conditioned apartments — and forgo more public outings. The seemingly best tables and parties in town are the ones where photos are rarely taken (although is it even Leo season if a friend’s birthday party doesn’t have a photographer on hand?).

Even though the step-and-repeat opportunities are dwindling, we still have a few highlights from peak-July dinner tables and cocktails that are worth a gander. Get a glimpse into what city denizens are doing to beat the heat this summer.

Christopher John Rogers Toasts To Summer With His Squirrels

Rogers has amassed a cult following of stans (Squirrels, as he calls them) after just five or so years in business, including Alina Cho, the award-winning journalist who hosted his Genesis House dinner. Friends of the brand, all wearing pieces from Rogers’ collections past and present, received silk scarves (which quickly went onto necks, waists, and upper arms) and gorged out on immaculately prepared Korean barbecue.

Sean Garrette, Luke Meagher, Christopher John Rogers, Amanda Murray Nina Tiari Eny Lee Parker, Vanessa Hong, Alina Cho, Nina Tiari, Pam Nasr

Gucci Went Out East With EmRata & Co.

The brand awaits Demna’s first vision for their signature monogram, but until then, they’ve got Emily Ratajkowski repping the GG print. Ratajkowski hopped over to East Hampton to host an intimate dinner where Gucci friends, both old and new, had an adorable photo op on a bike and reveled in the finally temperate al-fresco-dining weather.

Emily Ratajkowski Molly Sims, Nicky Campbell Havana Rose Liu Laura Love

The BAAND Together Dance Festival Heats Up

It might’ve been 95 degrees outside, but in the cool lobby of Tatiana in Lincoln Center, friends of Chanel were decked out in lightweight tweeds and cotton dresses, and treated to the most fun passed bites in recent memory (the mango-chili-tequila Jell-O shot stands out). Everyone then shuffled into the sold-out Koch Theater for a light night of dance from the five dance companies — Dance Theatre of Harlem, New York City Ballet, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, and Ballet Hispánico — comprising BAAND.

Diva Smith Misty Copeland Violetta Casimere Jollette

Laura Brown & Vanessa Sposi Power Lunch With The Girls

Brown & Sposi worked on a collaborative resortwear collection, which will be available in-store exclusively at Printemps. The hottest new downtown concept store also played host to their midweek celebratory lunch, where Nicole Ari Parker and Racquel Chevremont cozied up and toasted with Francesca Keller and other fashion-lifestyle luminaries.