Which March 27 Album Release Is Right For You?

After a less-than-eventful 2025, 2026 is already shaping up to be the best year for pop music since, well, 2016. Not only are artists like Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, Mitski, and A$AP Rocky all clocking into their first shifts at the Pop Star Factory in years, but we also have three major acts — Robyn, Slayyyter, and Snail Mail — releasing their respective upcoming projects on the same day: March 27.

Though there’s still plenty of time to figure out which album to press play on first, we thought it could be fun to help you pick based on your musical preferences, general interests, and overall lifestyle while we wait for Sexistential, WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, and Ricochet to arrive.

To find the right fit for your listening habits, you know what to do.

Sexistential by Robyn The mere fact that Robyn is the foremother of today’s biggest pop acts should make you want to listen to this album first, but for the purpose of the exercise, we’re focusing purely on vibes. Robyn’s next project promises to be an explosion of sexuality, liberation, and pure pop perfection, with a soundtrack of forward-thinking electronic production that makes hyperpop feel dated. If that sounds up your alley, then this might be the March 27 record for you. And if you often wake up feeling horny, this definitely is the album for you.

WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA by Slayyyter Waking up in last night’s makeup, running on two hours of sleep, Advil for breakfast: WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA is for the girls (non-gendered) who don’t mind starting their day with a little bit of mess and a whole lot of chaos. No matter how dead you’re feeling from the night before, this album is sure to get you on your feet — the opening song is literally called “DANCE...” — your pounding headache keeping perfect time with every audacious, bass-heavy track.