Soundcheck
Robyn Takes The Talking Stage To The Next Level
Who needs a bedroom when you have a phone?
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features eight of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Talk To Me” by Robyn
Robyn and Max Martin, together again at last. While Martin was busy working with every pop girl under the sun, Robyn has had no less than four artistic evolutions since the duo’s last joint effort in 2010. But time apart has clearly only made them stronger; with both pop pioneers having brought their best material to the table for this one, it’s safe to say the last 16 years have all been leading up to this very moment.
“Punk Rocky” by A$AP Rocky
I’ve been in a one-sided feud with A$AP Rocky ever since he brought Rihanna to Barcade in 2021, but I’ve gotta give him his 10s for this one. The psychedelic sound has always worked well for him, and as someone who spent a large chunk of their formative college years going to basement shows in Allston, Massachusetts, the vibe of this song takes me back to a simpler time.
“Twin Flame” by Ari Lennox
This track had all the makings of a great R&B standard to begin with — the luscious, sultry vocals sliding over a tittering trap beat, the catchy chorus, the layered harmonies — but the switch up in the last minute takes “Twin Flame” to another level.
“Always The Same” by Cate Le Bon ft. St. Vincent
Music that puts you in a trance. If you don’t feel like you’re floating on air by the end of this song, something is seriously wrong with you.
“Move & Flow” by Coco & Breezy
Want to genuinely enter a flow state? Throw this track on and let your body take control. “See how free that makes you feel,” the hypnotic voice instructs repeatedly. Yes, this track is meant to be played at the club (as are all Coco & Breezy songs), but it’s also meant to heal. Just go with it.
“Dance The Pain Away” by Haute & Freddy
‘80s nostalgia is kind of overdone at this point, but Haute & Freddy manage to subvert the pastiche allegations by infusing their signature brand of idiosyncratic-ness and quirk into this familiar tune.
“I’m Crying, Are You?” by August Ponthier
We all want to be the one who “wins” the breakup, but that’s not so easy when your ex calls you on your birthday like it’s nothing and you still break down at the mere mention of their name. Of course, you don’t have to relate to enjoy this bittersweet tune, and you definitely don’t have to be a country fan to appreciate the glittering chorus and Ponthier’s tissue-paper-soft vocal performance.
“Operator” by Girl Scout
Randomly the second song about flirting over the phone to appear on this list, this song is fun from beginning to end. The high-pitched “beep beeps,” the driving guitar riff, the unrelenting drums... queue this up on a road trip and thank me later.