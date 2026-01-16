Robyn's not the only Swedish mother coming out of hiatus: Tove Styrke — who, like her fellow countrywoman, got started as a teen before reinventing herself in adulthood as a true pop auteur — throws out her mastery of tight, three-minute earworms for something weirder but just as rewarding. "Prayer," the first taste of her upcoming album, The Afterparty, is an unhurried dance floor mantra packed with vintage synths that'll spark more nostalgic than any of the 2016 throwbacks flooding your Instagram right now. — Nolan Feeney, features director