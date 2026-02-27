The MAC & Sephora Launch Party Was Full Of Great Eye Makeup Ideas

The shortest and sweetest month of the year is coming to a close, and after all the literal and psychological hangovers that New York Fashion Week, Lunar New Year, and Valentine’s Day brought us, we’re ready to keep it pushing and usher in spring. Before we leave behind our outerwear and send our scarves to the dry cleaners, though, there were a few reasons to throw on a fur and hit the pavement this week. In Milan, the toast of the Prada show was, of course, Bella Hadid, and over in London, Valentino Beauty kept their reputation as the party-throwing beauty brand in the biz. Keep reading to see how Julia Fox got away with three different animal prints in one outfit.

Valentino Beauty Throws The House Party Of Fashion Month

How do you ensure a night out goes from good to unforgettable? For starters, make Colman Domingo your host. Valentino Beauty launched their latest fragrance, Born in Roma Purple Melancholia, and the vibes inside the party were not even close to melancholy. Jessie Ware hit the mic, plus Jamie xx and Romy DJed. The cherry on top of the seductively scented cake? Everyone wore Valentino their own way.

MAC & Sephora Join Forces For A Supersized Party

It might come as shocking news, but MAC and Sephora haven’t linked up in the United States — until now. MAC’s Global Creative Director Nicola Formichetti hosted an old-school New York party to celebrate the campaign and arrival of MAC in Sephora (we love ourselves a good Chappell Roan MAC moment, after all). Julia Fox came in three different animal prints and sleazy, thick eyeliner, True Whitaker served high-octane glam with a baby-blue eye, and Myha’la was, as ever, the prettiest girl in the room with just a stitch of makeup.

Prada Brings Everyone Upstairs For A Postshow Dinner

Ristorante Torre at the Fondazione Prada has played host to many a cocktail and post-runway event for Prada, and after the runway where Bella Hadid made her Prada debut, there was much to celebrate. Faces old and new to the Prada universe — Sarah Pidgeon, Zoey Deutch, Charli D’Amelio, Eileen Gu — toasted to Mrs. Prada and Raf Simon’s layering-heavy show.