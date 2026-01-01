7 Style Stars To Watch In 2026

The tides of fashion turned several times over this year, with dozens of designers taking over new fashion houses — and bringing their stable of celebrity faces with them. It’s been slightly dizzying to keep up with it all, from Dua Lipa’s exhaustive tour around the world to every Timothée Chalamet marketing moment draped in table-tennis-ball orange. Amid all the madness we’ve tracked, a cohort of stylish girls has been amassing custom looks, designer relationships, and stylish auras to cement themselves as fashion icons in their own right.

This list might read as a TL;DR roundup of nepo babies who had a breakout year, but that’s Hollywood, baby! Beyond the famous last names, these girls found silhouettes and outfit equations that work for them and proved why all eyes will be on them in what is sure to be a busy 2026 for the lucky seven. Keep reading to find your next fashion inspiration, and remember where you read their names when they book fashion campaigns and covers next year.

True Whitaker

Whitaker had a breakout role this year on I Love LA, where she plays the Phoebe Buffay-coded comic relief to the cast’s unfettered Gen Z chaos (just watch her line reading of “To spread” and try not to cackle). The unabashedly nepotistic baby is leaning into early-aughts silhouettes for her public appearances and knows minimalism works when your bangs are that good. She’s already worn fresh-off-the-runway Loewe and custom pieces, and her Emily Dawn Long Björk-inspired knit top proves she can laugh with the best of them off-screen, too.

Nico Parker

This is not not a list of nepo babies with great taste, but when your mom is a global franchise star and your first major gig is also in that vein, how could you grow up any other way? Parker burst onto our style feeds this year with a winning press run for How to Train Your Dragon, where she wore sexy Schiaparelli, demure Chanel, and boyish Loewe. We can’t wait to see how much more range she has.

Sarah Pidgeon

Pidgeon has been a fixture at awards shows and Chanel events for a few years now, but her most stylish role is still ahead of her: playing Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the Ryan Murphy production Love Story. The fans are divided on the costumes in the show, but Pidgeon has already proved she gets fashion with front-row seats at Chanel shows and red-carpet pulls from Christopher John Rogers and Prada. We are anxious to see how she dresses for the CBK-pilled press tour. (Our one wish? No method dressing.)

Erin Kellyman

Kellyman, by all accounts, has had a banner year as an actor, starring in Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut and appearing in a 28 Days Later franchise film. This was also her arrival as a Fashion Baby, wowing with intricate hairstyles and McQueen frocks at Cannes and booking a Loewe campaign. Her style is ladylike, very British, and most importantly, playful, with experimentation taking priority over a signature “look.”

Havana Rose Liu

Liu knows fashion — she’s already graced the cover of Vogue Italia — but 2025 saw her step up her game in every way. Working with stylist Austen Turner (whose clients include Uma Thurman and Chloë Sevigny) has seen her embrace more mature fashion, including a knockout gunmetal Schiaparelli moment at the Gothams and an excellent Commission dress at Sundance. This pairing has us excited for more moments in 2026, with a stacked filmography promising more well-fitted, womanly silhouettes.

Joy Sunday

How do you dress for a global press tour for one of the most celebrated shows in Netflix history? If you’re Joy Sunday, the answer is have fun. Her red McQueen knitted dress was one of our favorites from the entire Wednesday press junket, showing her quirky, unabashed love for editorial-level style. It worked in her favor: She sat front-row at the brand’s show in Paris, cementing herself as fashion chameleon and ideal model for any look, short or long.

Apple Martin

Fine, one more nepo baby for the road. Martin has largely enjoyed a life away from the camera, but her budding music career has seen her release songs and pose for self-portrait campaigns. Her crowning achievement this year was wearing her mom’s Calvin Klein collection dress some 30 years later to the Marty Supreme premiere, proving she’s got the chops (and guts) to make her own mark in the fashion world.