Getting Ready With
Joy Sunday Was Up Before The Sun For The Sacai Show
She even managed to fit in a preshow workout (well, kind of).
The last day of Fashion Month in Paris is both a collective celebration and an endurance test. This season, instead of Chanel being bright and early, it closed out the day, so Sacai snagged a morning slot. Wednesday star Joy Sunday was on the last leg of her Parisian sprint, having attended Stella McCartney, McQueen, and Casablanca, and ending on the bright note of Sacai. Jetlag, Monday scaries, and sleep deprivation were nowhere to be found in the bright hotel room where she got ready. She had time for a workout (well, kinda) and a morning fruit bowl before slipping into one of designer Chitose Abe’s signature deconstructed garments that embody menswear through a feminine lens. She also proved that her music taste is impeccable with a glimpse at her getting-ready playlist (including one my favorite Kelela songs), which no doubt added an immaculate vibe to her energized yet low-key morning prep.
Below, Sunday took us along for her last morning in Paris before she swaps her front-row seats for the life of an actress outside Fashion Week (that is, hopefully pulling the looks right off the runway to do more appearances).
“Had my makeup on before the sun did.”
“Energy drinks found shaking in their boots.”
“Le petit makeup artist et son petit-déjeuner.”
“About to throw a fit.”
“How the sausage was made.”
“These boots and handbags are made for stompin’, and that’s just what I’ll do.”
“If looks could heal...”
“Gotta blast.”
“On the way fr this time.”
“Full effect.”
“Made of gold and good looks, Ibeyi 🤎”
“What a show.”