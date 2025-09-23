New York is famously an unofficial runway for celebrities to give their stamp of approval to emerging trends and show off fresh-off-the-runway pieces to set our Instagrams ablaze with inspiration. It’s also, for lack of a better phrase, stressful as h*ll. With every cute coffee shop and restaurant comes the sounds, smells, and crushing crowds of the city that even the most experienced New Yorker will be overwhelmed by. Kate Spade’s fall campaign knows the city is our favorite playground, and it’s one best tackled with a friend in tow — just ask Charli D’Amelio, Laufey, and Ice Spice, the unlikely trio that found friendship and community on set for the campaign shoot.

While only one of the stars is a born-and-bred New Yorker, they all have found their groove in the city, and the video and pictures prove leaning on support amid the chaos isn’t a sign of weakness — it’s an affirmation of community and sisterhood. Ice Spice just finished up a maddeningly busy New York Fashion Week, and she tells NYLON the highlight was “being up close with the new collections, and, of course, celebrating at the launch party of my September cover with NYLON!”

Laufey Courtesy of Kate Spade Charli D’Amelio Courtesy of Kate Spade 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

D’Amelio wrapped up her Broadway debut dancing in the jukebox smash hit & Juliet, and as she enters the next phase of her life, she’s also working on finding her style. “For the better part of the past year, I have been in my & Juliet costume or in casual sweatpants to and from the theater,” she tells NYLON. “It will be fun to see what style and direction suits me in this new chapter.” Laufey will be hitting the road for her fall tour and also performing at Coachella next year, which she is “incredibly excited” for: “It’s a big moment, and I want to stay true to my style while still having fun with it.”

The three ladies are masters in their fields — new wave jazz, dancing, and hip-hop — but at the end of the day, their humility and love for their friends makes them just like any other girl. The fourth star of the campaign is the Duo bag, which looks different in every picture — but that’s the point. Its permutations include a cute handle bag, a cross-body, or even a belt bag. Just like the myriad ways a night in the city can go, the Duo can be styled whatever way you need it to, wherever you need it.

Below, we caught up with the dynamic trio after New York Fashion Week to chat all things Kate Spade, their favorite New York night-out schedule, and the music they’re listening to.

Courtesy of Kate Spade

What’s your favorite neighborhood in New York?

Laufey: The West Village really inspires me. It has this old-school charm that feels like it belongs in an old film. I love the whimsical feel on a sunny day, and how vibrant it is at night.

Charli D’Amelio: If I had to choose, I would say the West Village! Since finishing up on Broadway, I can’t wait to walk around, grab coffee with friends, and try new restaurants. There’s always something new to see, whether it’s everyone’s street style or just the energy of the city.

Ice Spice: The Bronx, of course! That’s home, that’s where everything started for me. Besides the Bronx, I definitely love Brooklyn — some of my favorite restaurants are there.

How will you be styling your Kate Spade bag this fall?

Laufey: I’ll be styling the Kate Spade Duo bag with timeless pieces I love. Probably a long wool coat paired with ballet flats or loafers. I think accessories should feel like heirlooms or be pieces that carry meaningful stories. Kate Spade New York has that elegance, so it pairs perfectly with the kind of classics I love.

D’Amelio: I’m really into mixing cozy and cool, so probably with an oversized bomber jacket, miniskirt, and boots. Something comfy but still cute. The Duo adds a fun pop that makes the whole outfit feel put together without trying too hard.

Ice Spice: I like mixing it up — thrift finds, cute dresses, even sweats or leggings — and the bag just pulls the look together. I’ll probably be layering cozy clothes and throwing on the Duo as my statement piece.

What is your unofficial soundtrack for this campaign?

Laufey: Corinne Bailey Rae — her last album has this soft, romantic quality that feels like walking through a city in the fall, completely in love with life. It also leans into a soft, feminine perspective that I really resonate with.

D’Amelio: Something nostalgic, vibrant, and upbeat, yet romantic — I’ve been in a throwback phase listening to early 2010s music. Or honestly, the & Juliet soundtrack. I’ve been obsessed with it. The songs are all about love, friendship, and self-discovery, which feels super New York to me.

Ice Spice: Definitely my new song with Latto, “Gyatt.” It’s fun, high-energy, and really shows what happens when two women in rap come together and make magic. That energy totally resonates with the Kate Spade campaign and its focus on celebrating friendship and girlhood.

Courtesy of Kate Spade

If you could gift this bag to anyone in your life, who would you pick?

Laufey: My twin sister, Junia. She’s my best friend and always the first person I show my new outfits or vintage finds to. She’d style it completely differently than I would, but that’s what makes it fun.

D’Amelio: Probably my friend Maya. She has a cool style that would really match the vibe of the bag and totally make it her own.

Ice Spice: My sisters, for sure. I’m the oldest, and I think gifting them some Duos would definitely score me some big-sister points.

What is your ideal night-out itinerary in New York?

Laufey: A candlelit dinner at a hidden gem restaurant, then a late-night jazz club. I’d end the night with going for a walk and getting ice cream. It’s these wholesome, romantic moments that inspire so much of my music.

D’Amelio: Dinner with friends somewhere vibey, like old-school Italian or a fun little bar. Then maybe chill at a rooftop with music and good views or watch old movies together.

Ice Spice: Dinner with my friends, maybe hitting a club, and then heading home. I’m a lover girl, so as long as I’m surrounded by my people, laughing, vibing, and dancing, I’m happy. But these days, I love making it home on the earlier side to get my beauty rest.

Courtesy of Kate Spade

What three things are always in your bag for a night out?

Laufey: A lip liner, my film camera, and a little notebook for lyrics. I find that inspiration can strike anywhere, even between courses at dinner.

D’Amelio: Whatever lip combo I am using at the moment (it’s constantly changing, but my makeup artist Liv always gives me the best recs!), a portable charger for all my different phones to stay connected throughout the day, and a little travel-sized perfume of my fragrance, Born Dreamer.

Ice Spice: My phone to stay connected, my favorite lip gloss, and a pair of headphones so I can always listen to music wherever I go.

Ice Spice, which of your friends or peers would you want to match your Kate Spade bag with?

Definitely Latto — our styles complement each other so well, and I know we could both rock the Duo together. Or the girls from Katseye. I just did a remix of their song “Gnarly,” and they’re the sweetest — plus, I love every single outfit they wear.

Laufey, how is prepping for your tour going, and what will you be packing?

Touring is such a whirlwind, but I love it. I try to pack outfits that are comfortable but still romantic — sweaters and miniskirts, knit cardigans, and soft and cozy pants. Cashmere socks have recently become a staple, too. Also, noise-canceling headphones, throat tea, my journal, and sheet music. I also keep a few Polaroids from home to help ground me while I’m traveling.

Charli, what are you most looking forward to as your Broadway run comes to a close?

I’m definitely going to miss the cast and the stage, but I’m excited to see what’s next. I’ve learned so much from this experience, and I’m looking forward to bringing that confidence and creativity into whatever comes next, whether that’s performing on stage again, doing more with fashion, or something totally new.