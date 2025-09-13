15 Of The Best Looks At NYLON’s NYFW Party

As we nurse our hangovers (made slightly less severe thanks to the First Response party kits by the bathrooms) and sift through the wreckage of another balls-to-the-walls NYLON Nights party, the photos are rolling in, and the fashion that was obfuscated under the strobing lights of Sofi Tukker’s set is coming into focus. The dress code of a NYLON party (or of any great party, really) is to what whatever the f*ck you want — so long as it’s flash-friendly and comfortable. One of our most posh events of the season, and indeed of the entirety of New York Fashion Week, saw all manner of dress, from traditional clubbing gear (mini shoulder bags, platform sandals) to all-out fashion feasts, like Storm Reid’s Miu Miu set or Ice Spice’s custom Miss Claire Sullivan confection.

Below, we’ve sorted out the best of the best from the event, where a few themes emerged. Vintage is always a good idea — just ask Leah Kateb or our very own Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy. An asymmetrical hem is ideal for twirling to a particularly raucous DJ set, and sheer, black pieces will never not work after midnight. Keep scrolling to see who made the cut.

Leyna Bloom BFA.com

Ice Spice BFA.com In Miss Claire Sullivan

Ariana Greenblatt BFA.com

Paige DeSorbo BFA.com

Miguel Harichi & Leah Kateb BFA.com

Ivy Getty, Lauren McCarthy, Audrey McGraw BFA.com

Amaya Elizabeth BFA.com

Storm Reid BFA.com

Victoria Fuller BFA.com

Sabrina Brier BFA.com

Tiff Baira Krista Schlueter