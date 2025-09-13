Krista Schlueter

Fashion

15 Of The Best Looks At NYLON’s NYFW Party

How does one stand out at a NYLON party? A giant bow on your backside can’t hurt.

by Kevin LeBlanc

As we nurse our hangovers (made slightly less severe thanks to the First Response party kits by the bathrooms) and sift through the wreckage of another balls-to-the-walls NYLON Nights party, the photos are rolling in, and the fashion that was obfuscated under the strobing lights of Sofi Tukker’s set is coming into focus. The dress code of a NYLON party (or of any great party, really) is to what whatever the f*ck you want — so long as it’s flash-friendly and comfortable. One of our most posh events of the season, and indeed of the entirety of New York Fashion Week, saw all manner of dress, from traditional clubbing gear (mini shoulder bags, platform sandals) to all-out fashion feasts, like Storm Reid’s Miu Miu set or Ice Spice’s custom Miss Claire Sullivan confection.

Below, we’ve sorted out the best of the best from the event, where a few themes emerged. Vintage is always a good idea — just ask Leah Kateb or our very own Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy. An asymmetrical hem is ideal for twirling to a particularly raucous DJ set, and sheer, black pieces will never not work after midnight. Keep scrolling to see who made the cut.

Leyna Bloom

BFA.com

Ice Spice

BFA.com

In Miss Claire Sullivan

Ariana Greenblatt

BFA.com

Paige DeSorbo

BFA.com

Miguel Harichi & Leah Kateb

BFA.com

Ivy Getty, Lauren McCarthy, Audrey McGraw

BFA.com

Amaya Elizabeth

BFA.com

Storm Reid

BFA.com

Victoria Fuller

BFA.com

Sabrina Brier

BFA.com

Tiff Baira

Krista Schlueter

Sophia Bounou

BFA.com
