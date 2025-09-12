NYLON Membership & GARAGE Kick Off NYFW At Gospel

NYLON Membership strikes again. In partnership with GARAGE, the exclusive community made its official New York City debut on Sept. 11, inviting Fashion Week’s favorite tastemakers, influencers, and friends of the brand to Gospël for a night of plum takeaways, Guy Gerber beats, and sophisticated mood-altering treats.

When it comes to the notorious after-hours venue, you never quite know what to expect. On this evening, however, the vibes were clear: surprise and delight around every corner, from a sensual activation highlighting GARAGE’s new Perky Plum collection co-designed with NYLON Member Hallie Batchelder, to Beboe’s all-natural Cloud 9 gummies served on gilded bar carts in the club’s Tribe Room.

Guests lined up outside the club and entered to find a golden photo moment, complemented with trays of limited-edition GARAGE sunglasses and, yes, actual plums in a nod to Batchelder’s first-of-its-kind (and highly wearable) collab with the brand.

In typical NYLON fashion, the cocktail menu featured a medley of signature drinks, including Hallie’s Dirty Tini (a nod to the influencer’s podcast) and Bloom Nutrition’s wellness-inspired sodas in Shirley Temple, strawberry cream, raspberry lemonade, watermelon lime, and classic orange flavors. Once properly watered, the crowd immersed themselves in the electric vibes that swept through from the foyer to the ambient bar room before, of course, cascading down the stairs to the DJ booth and VIP.

Once attendees made their way to Gospël’s lower level, the party shifted completely. While the upper floor brought hypnotic sounds and a dance floor for friends with Membership Mules in hand, the basement was a club rat’s dream. Deep house bass lines spilled from one secret room to the next. In one particularly elusive corner is the venue’s Tribe Room, which, on this NYLON Night, was dedicated to celebrity tattoo artist Scott Campbell’s sparkling-pear gummies. The effects of the “socially dosed” cannabis confections paired perfectly with the sounds spun by Gerber, who closed the night. After all, it’s 3 a.m. somewhere.