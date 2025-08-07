On Wednesday, Aug. 6th, NYLON Membership hosted it’s first ever NYC activation: Art After Dark. Tastemakers across fashion, beauty and culture gathered for an evening of mid-summer self expression at Jean’s in NYC – to paint, chat, and trade their Montauk-ready crop tops for elevated cocktail attire. The night kicked off in the restaurant’s upscale entrance decorated for downtown cool, including florals curated by NYLON Member Rachel Clark and custom aprons (taken home at the end of the night for future art projects, of course).

Elisabeth Erm and Daniella Pacciardi Dianne Brill and Reagan Baker Nanda Isaia

After cocktail hour, guests sat with a spicy dirty martini in one hand, and a black matte paint brush in the other, as they were invited to take “an intuitive approach” to the evening’s inspiration image: a snake. Members and models including Charlotte Coquelin, Janina Jung, Polina Isadora, Nneoma Anosike, Koval and more joined around the linen lined tables for a wholesome reset ahead of next month’s NYFW craze. From Jean’s signature fries in iconic NY coffee cups to Fleetwood Mac as the evening’s soundtrack, the details made for a picturesque summer night in the city.

Polina Isadora Charlotte Coquelin and Samantha Nik in l'idée

Janina Koval Zaina Gohou and Nneoma Anosike

As the party came to an end, members packed their pieces to take home, along with bespoke gifts and NYLON-approved treats like Doft Skincare serums, Kosas gloss, RPZL’s cult-favorite clips and David bars. Members arriving as strangers, and leaving as friends en route to the next hot spot – just as the it girl club intended.

Madison Desilva BB Jean Shauna Faulisi Nneoma Anosike

Photography by Poupay