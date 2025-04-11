Your new favorite energy boost has just arrived. NYLON-favorite DJ Beau Cruz’s club-ready thumper “Caffeine” is just as much of an adrenaline rush as the title suggests, enlisting two of NYC’s buzziest It girls to elevate the EDM groove into a certified party anthem.

“Caffeine” marks the musical debut of influencers Hallie Batchelder and Remi Bader, because if anyone knows how to get a night out really going, it’s these two. On the track, Batchelder and Bader preach the gospel of the espresso martini. “You have to finish the espresso martini before we leave,” the party girls coax the listener, promising “it’ll make you want to go out tonight.”

Bader previously shared a behind-the-scenes look at herself and Batchelder recording their parts with Cruz in a TikTok video.

The two influencers were just as much a part of the song’s inspiration as they were its final product.

“While at dinner with some of my close friends before a big night out, the girls all ordered a round of espresso martinis and I saw the energy in the room lift,” Cruz said in a release. “I called up my friends Hallie Batchelder and Remi Bader to have some fun recreating that epic night out and the soundbites that went with it. Hallie and Remi are close friends but also embody the song perfectly: They know how to have fun, they are high energy, and of course know a good martini when they see one.”

Cruz called the cocktail his favorite drink, and it certainly sounds like it’s about time for another espresso-martini boom after this new track takes over the clubs.