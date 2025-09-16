Hundreds of people on the dance floor, not a single hair out of place — all thanks to TRESemmé.

As soon as the doors to NYLON’s annual NYFW party, presented by TRESemmé, opened on Sept. 12, guests were quick to flock to the TRESemmé Spray & Slay Studio in the center of the venue. Whether they needed a touch-up after a long day of running between fashion shows or a professional-grade glow up before getting papped in front of the Sofi Tukker newsstand, the on-site TRESemmé stylists were there to help with their every need. The experts had a suite of TRESemmé faves on hand, specifically from the brand’s new A-List Collection of styling products, including the Dry Texturizing Spray, Workable Hairspray, and Lacquer Shine Spray.

A hotspot for celebs like Paige DeSorbo and Gia Giudice, the line for the activation only seemed to get longer as the night went on.

Teased, tousled, and perfectly styled, partygoers left the salon chair looking their best and ready to party — but not before snagging a sample of TRESemmé’s A-List Collection Hair Fragrance and snapping a photo (or two, or three) in the fluted salon mirrors.

Needless to say, it was an unforgettable night filled with great music and even better hair. But don’t take our word for it. See for yourself, here: