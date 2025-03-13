The Brooklyn Mirage Is Back & Better Than Ever

No, you’re not just seeing things: After a complete rebuild with tons of exciting new features, The Brooklyn Mirage is staging a grand comeback.

The pièce de résistance is the newly installed kinetic shutter system, which can instantly flip from a blank background to a hyperrealistic virtual environment made up of more than 3,000 LED screen tiles. Combined with a custom sound system and enhanced safety features (rideshare drop-off zones!), entering the new and improved Mirage for the first time will be “an awe-inspiring moment,” Avant Gardner CEO Josh Wyatt tells NYLON. “When fans witness the kinetic shutter system open to reveal a completely sensory-encompassing, 270-degree production environment, they will feel the tingles down their spine. Coupled with a completely new custom L-Acoustics sound system, guests will enjoy an unparalleled sonic experience wherever they are in the space.”

Avant Gardner

The entire open-air club is made of wood, and new viewing areas suspended above the dance floor have been added for increased visibility.

Avant Gardner

The updated Mirage will be open to the public beginning May 1, with more than 100 shows already confirmed to play there in the second half of 2025. This lineup includes Boiler Room, Peggy Gou, Sara Landry, Alesso, A.G. Cook, Cloonee, Anjunadeep, Artbat presenting Upperground, Cityfox, Elrow, Amelie Lens presenting Exhale, Sammy Virji, Two Friends, and many, many more.

For more information, check out the Brooklyn Mirage’s website.