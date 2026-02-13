JT’s Favorite (& Only) Valentine’s Day Accessory Is Her Timbs

New York Fashion Week is rearing her beautiful, party-filled head right now, but meanwhile, the global fashion machine is still spinning as fast as ever. For the girls and guys in New York, we have some news that the Soho heads will love, and for everyone else, there are campaigns and digital archives to soak up beyond the runways. Keep scrolling to see what you might’ve missed on your feed in between videos of Tory Burch’s stunning front row.

JT Bares All For The Girls

Nothing screams “classic” like a yellow Timberland boot, so for their Valentine’s Day campaign, why would they need, well, anything else? JT stripped down to her socks and boots to show what kind of guts and charisma slipping into the most infamous work-fashion footwear can give you.

Jamie Morgan

Introducing The Veneta Bag

If the Jodie bag — with its infamous slouch and big knot on the strap — won the late 2010s and early 2020s, the Veneta is here as her grown-up sister. It’s a bit sleeker, comes in either medium or large sizes, and already has the Dua Lipa stamp of approval. (Dua did call that oversized accessories would be in this year, after all.)

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta Backgrid 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

From Paris, With Love (& Great Bags)

Karl Lagerfeld has a trusty partner in Paris Hilton, who appears in her second campaign for the brand to show off their denim, handbags, and her incredible hair. We’re really into the pink bomber with fun motifs splashed across the ballet-pink front.

Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Maison Margiela Opens Their Digital Archives

The brand that changed fashion forever is giving fans a peek behind the curtain. Timed to their show in Shanghai on April 1 is a four-part exhibition honoring codes of the house, and their digital archives and in-progress documents are now available for public viewing, here. So long to anonymous work processes and mystery, hello to transparency and community.

Courtesy of Maison Margiela

AMI Spruces Up A New York Icon

Don’t worry, Keith McNally, I don’t think Balthazar needs any sprucing up. In any case, the classic Soho brasserie linked up with AMI for a month-long collaboration with custom menus, decor, and an AMI-branded cart located right outside the restaurant on Spring Street.